Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Work In Progress': Rajkummar Rao sets fitness goals with his latest post

Showcasing his brawny physique, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday treated fans to his shirtless picture.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:15 IST
'Work In Progress': Rajkummar Rao sets fitness goals with his latest post
Rajkummar Rao (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Showcasing his brawny physique, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday treated fans to his shirtless picture. The 'Trapped' star posted a snap on Instagram, in which he soared temperature with his toned built.

Rao is seen sporting a shirtless look. The snap, which is captured in the gym showcased his perfectly shaped upper body and superbly toned shoulders. Showcasing his chiselled physique, the 'Stree' star yet again penned a creative caption which reads, "#WorkInProgress #NEWTAN (new body) To get a new look for a new character, need to get a new body and a new mindset. #BadhaiDo #Bemehnati (be hard-working)."

The post that accumulated more than two lakh likes saw fans gushing over Rao and flooding his comments section with red heart emoticons to appreciate his look. The actor has been quite active on social media. Last month, Rajkummar announced that he is preparing a chiselled physique for a new role.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in a sports comedy-drama 'Chhalaang' co-starring Nushrat Bharucha. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Steve Smith misses net session due to sore back

Australias premier batsman Steve Smith Tuesday missed a crucial net session due to a sore back as the home teams tumultuous build-up to the four-match Test series against India experienced another major injury scare. After having warmed up ...

Centre interfering in West Bengal's jurisdiction: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the Centre of interfering in the states jurisdiction by summoning IPS officers to serve under it. Banerjee also dared the Union government to impose Presidents Rule in the state,...

British mid-caps muted as London goes into tougher lockdown

British mid-cap stocks were subdued on Tuesday as tougher restrictions were imposed in London to curb a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, while investors awaited a Brexit trade deal with the European Union before a year-end deadline. The domesti...

Coast Guard ship 'Sujit' commissioned in Goa

The Indian Coast Guard ship Sujit, the second in the series of 105 metres off-shore patrol vessels, was commissioned in Goa on Tuesday. The vessel will enhance the Indian Coast Guards operational capability to discharge multifarious maritim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020