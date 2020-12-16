Riverdale Season 5: How will Vanessa's pregnancy impact Toni? Cast drops a clue

As the release date of Riverdale Season 5 is inching closer, speculations are getting more interesting and arguably more true with clues being dropped by the official cast and crew members. It was revealed a while ago that the next season of the show will include a seven-year time jump after Episode 3 when the kids graduate from high school. This jump would mean the cast members would be in their mid-20s.

There are literally a ton of theories about what will happen with the cast members, whether they will stay together and what the future holds for couples, especially Archie Andrews (played by KJ Apa), Veronica Lodge (played by Camila Mendes), Jughead Jones (played by Cole Sprouse) and Betty Cooper (played by Lili Reinhart). But one particularly intriguing thing that has been bothering fans is the pregnancy of a lead actor Vanessa Morgan who plays Toni Topaz. The actor has been pregnant ever since the filming of Riverdale Season 5 started and has even shared some moments on social media where she can be seen on the set, with a visible baby bump.

And now, Vanessa Morgan may have revealed a very noteworthy detail about Toni's future in the show. Morgan recently posted a photo of a gift Riverdale's costume department got her for her baby: a little Southside Serpents jacket complete with a matching onesie. But the more interesting part is the note from the costume department which read, "I have had so much fun designing costumes for pregnant Toni." It wouldn't be wrong to think Toni is pregnant since the show includes a time jump and would be perfect since Morgan is pregnant in real.

But there's also unfortunate speculation about Toni that could be true in Riverdale Season 5. The fan-favorite couple - Cheryl Blossom (played by Madelaine Petsch) and Toni Topaz, might not survive the time jump and may split. Riverdale creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had recently revealed a small detail that hinted at trouble between Cheryl and Toni.

He said, "we're all thrilled he's (Drew Ray Tanner) joining us for Season 5 as a series regular, living with on-again, off-again boyfriend Kevin Keller and Serpent Queen Toni Topaz." Fangs and Kevin living with Toni? Doesn't make sense since Toni used to live with her girlfriend even in high school. This definitely seems to be planting the seeds of one of the major breakups fans could see in Riverdale Season 5.