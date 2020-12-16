Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vampire Diaries Season 9’s possibilities revealed, who will direct if it’s renewed?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:55 IST
Vampire Diaries Season 9’s possibilities revealed, who will direct if it’s renewed?
Julie Plec further discredited all rumors related to the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. Image Credit: Facebook / The Vampire Diaries

Will Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever take place? The avid viewers of Vampire Diaries are disappointed as they are not receiving any updates related to renewal for one more season.

Devdiscourse finds very less chance despite fans' demands for Vampire Diaries Season 9. Julie Plec, the series developer cited that they are delighted with the ending of The Vampire Diaries and they are not interested to discuss it in the meeting. She also clearly stated that she was not working on any spinoffs then.

Julie Plec further discredited all rumors related to the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. According to her, the eighth season already concluded the series.

"The greatest honor you can have as a storyteller in the business of television is to be able to make those decisions with your peers and your fellow storytellers and we have all discussed it and we have made the decision that this is it. This is going to be the final season. It's bittersweet and emotional and we're going to be crying about this in a few minutes. You guys stuck with us. You guys have been with us for this run, and it's a beautiful run," Julie Plec addressed to Vampire Diaries' fans.

There is another big reason why the renewal and making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is doubtful. Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore. He said humorously that he would no longer prefer to play the role of a vampire again.

Nina Dobrev, on the other hand, also refused to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries Season 9. Many series lovers may be wondering why Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder refused to reprise their role again. Hope you can remember that Ian Somerhalder's purported romantic link with Nina Dobrev was highly highlighted, which resulted in a bitter relationship between him and his wife Nikki Reed.

However, in case, if Vampire Diaries is renewed for Season 9 ever in future, it is likely to be comprised of 22 episodes. This number is expected as the majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively. Some claim that Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec will direct the ninth season.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 seems to have very less chance in future. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: What twists you can see in story if Prison Break comes back with Season 6

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Abu Dhabi T10 to return with fourth edition next year

Eight teams will once again vie for honours as Abu Dhabi T10 returns with its fourth season to be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here from January 28 to February 6. The eight teams are Team Abu Dhabi, Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Dec...

A Unique, Practical and Effective Way of Bringing Happiness to Our Daily Life with Happiness Diary: My Experiments with Happiness

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India The world is going through unprecedented times of COVID-19. COVID-19 has impacted people both economically and healthwise, including mental health. The need for Happiness is now more than ever. ...

Cyber security, data protection must to promote financial inclusion, says RBI Guv

Issues concerning cyber security and data protection must be addressed to gain confidence of the excluded section in use of technology, which is necessary for promoting financial inclusion, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wedn...

About 4.5 lakh lorries to be off the roads from Dec 27

Coimbatore, Dec 16 PTI About 4.5 lakh lorries in Tamil Nadu would be off roads indefinitely from December 27 to protest against what is seen as overpriced accessories like GPS system and speed governors. After the verdict of the Madurai ben...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020