Vampire Diaries Season 9’s possibilities revealed, who will direct if it’s renewed?

Will Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever take place? The avid viewers of Vampire Diaries are disappointed as they are not receiving any updates related to renewal for one more season.

Devdiscourse finds very less chance despite fans' demands for Vampire Diaries Season 9. Julie Plec, the series developer cited that they are delighted with the ending of The Vampire Diaries and they are not interested to discuss it in the meeting. She also clearly stated that she was not working on any spinoffs then.

Julie Plec further discredited all rumors related to the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. According to her, the eighth season already concluded the series.

"The greatest honor you can have as a storyteller in the business of television is to be able to make those decisions with your peers and your fellow storytellers and we have all discussed it and we have made the decision that this is it. This is going to be the final season. It's bittersweet and emotional and we're going to be crying about this in a few minutes. You guys stuck with us. You guys have been with us for this run, and it's a beautiful run," Julie Plec addressed to Vampire Diaries' fans.

There is another big reason why the renewal and making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is doubtful. Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore. He said humorously that he would no longer prefer to play the role of a vampire again.

Nina Dobrev, on the other hand, also refused to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries Season 9. Many series lovers may be wondering why Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder refused to reprise their role again. Hope you can remember that Ian Somerhalder's purported romantic link with Nina Dobrev was highly highlighted, which resulted in a bitter relationship between him and his wife Nikki Reed.

However, in case, if Vampire Diaries is renewed for Season 9 ever in future, it is likely to be comprised of 22 episodes. This number is expected as the majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively. Some claim that Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec will direct the ninth season.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 seems to have very less chance in future. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: What twists you can see in story if Prison Break comes back with Season 6