Anupam Kher shares video featuring 'Indian low budget Harry Potter'

Tickling the funny bone of his fans, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday shared an intriguing video featuring 'Indian Low Budget Harry Potter.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:30 IST

A still from the video (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Tickling the funny bone of his fans, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday shared an intriguing video featuring 'Indian Low Budget Harry Potter.' The 'Saaransh' star hopped on to Instagram and posted a short clip featuring a man riding scooty with a broom kept at the back seat. The 'Hotel Mumbai' star shared the video that he captured while sitting in a car, the actor stuck his phone on the windowpane as he captured the person riding the scooter and the broom (which resembled the broom used by fictional character Harry Potter).

The 'A Wednesday' star noticed an uncanny resemblance of the broom with that of Harry Potter's and gave a funny twist to the short clip in the caption. He wrote, "Indian Low Budget Harry Potter," along with rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

The video has been captured by the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star during his Dehradun visit. The video on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 12,000 views within an hour of being posted.

Many of Kher's fan also joined in the joke and left laughing emojis. Kher visited Dehradun for the launch of his latest book titled 'Your Best Day Is Today' at Natraj Publishers and said the 'COVID-19 pandemic caught humankind like a deer in the headlights'. (ANI)

