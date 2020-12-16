Left Menu
Manushi Chhillar wishes to have 'fully sustainable garden at home'

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Wednesday said she wishes to have a "fully sustainable garden," at her home.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:19 IST
Former Miss world, actor Manushi Chhillar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Wednesday said she wishes to have a "fully sustainable garden," at her home. Chhilar's current pet project is to turn her terrace into a sustainable garden.

"I want to have a fully sustainable garden at my home because I think the future of complex, modern society will be all about self-sustenance and environmental-friendly living. I have started planting different kinds of trees at my home and I can't wait to see it all come together," the 23-year-old actor said. "My dream garden is actually at a very nascent stage currently and it will take months of work for me to slowly bring it together," she added.

The former Miss India who is a vegetarian wish to grow fruits and vegetables in the coming months in her home garden. "Since I'm a vegetarian, this garden will definitely be at play for the home garden to table concept of living," she said.

"I want to grow several varieties of fruits and vegetables in the near future and I'm quite excited to take on this journey of learning more about organic, sustainable living," she added. Chhillar who is all set to make her acting debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films' period drama 'Prithviraj,' also gave a glimpse of her home garden in an Instagram post. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

