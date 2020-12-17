Left Menu
Killing Eve Season 4: Fiona Shaw talks on delay in filming, what more we know

The release date for Killing Eve Season 4 has not been announced as the filming is yet to be accomplished. Image Credit: Facebook / Killing Eve

The renewal of Killing Eve Season 4 took place in January this year before the release of Season 3 in April. The series lovers are ardently waiting to know about the fourth season's development since Season 3 dropped its finale on May 31, 2020.

The release date for Killing Eve Season 4 has not been announced as the filming is yet to be accomplished. This means, fans could be waiting much later in 2021 than usual. Deadline reported in July this year that the production for Season 4 of Killing Eve had been postponed indefinitely in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The filming was supposed to take place in Europe in August 2020.

"Killing Eve shoots across multiple European locations. Due to the uncertainty of the world as a result of Covid-19, no shooting schedules for Killing Eve season four have been locked in at this point and there are various scenarios in play," a spokesperson told the publication.

In a conversation with Associated Press, Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw said that the filming for Season 4 was due to commence in autumn this year. According to 62-years old star, the filming for Season 4 won't start until June 2021.

Fans are not aware that Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) had been tapped as the next lead writer for Killing Eve Season 4. "Laura Neal is frighteningly bright, takes no prisoners and can laugh at anything. She's wicked and wild, emotional and provocative," said executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle.

Kayleigh Llewellyn is also a part of Killing Eve Season 4 writing team. She is the writer and creator of the BAFTA-winning comedy drama, In My Skin. "I'm so excited to be on Killing Eve because I adore the show and have wanted to work on it for years. On Killing Eve we do a writers' room. You all work to serve a higher purpose, and that requires a lot of compromise and teamwork. I'm loving doing writers' rooms, but people normally do them first, and then do their own stuff," she spoke to BFI.

Although the plot for Killing Eve Season 4 is not revealed, the relationship between Eve and Villanelle will remain central to the story. The pair are drawn to one another but fans wonder whether or not they will find them happily ever after.

Killing Eve Season 4 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be aired in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscouse to get the latest updates on the television series.

