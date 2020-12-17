Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth cast in thriller 'The Immaculate Room'

Actors Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Ashley Greene and M. Emmet Walsh have joined the cast of indie thriller ''The Immaculate Room''. The movie, to be directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil, hails from Productivity Media, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is about a seemingly perfect couple who take part in a psychological experiment that will earn them USD 5 million if they can stay in a perfectly white room for 50 days. But the room is much more than it seems, and a hidden past and private demons will reveal shameful truths that they may not survive.

The details of their actors are not yet revealed. Daniel Baur, Doug Murray and Joel David Moore will produce the feature with Max Osswald serving as co-producer.

William G. Santor and Ryan Reaney will executive produce for Productivity Media. Hirsch is known for movies such as ''Into the Wild'', ''The Girl Next Door'' and ''Once Upon a Time In Hollywood'', while Bosworth has featured in films ''Blue Crush'', ''Superman Returns'', ''Still Alice'' and ''The Long Road Home''.

Greene is best known for her role in Lionsgate’s ''Twilight'' franchise, and Walsh was most recently seen in Rian Johnson's whodunnit ''Knives Out''..