Sara Ali Khan introduces 'hottest nurse Varuna Dhawan' in 'Coolie No 1' BTS video

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Thursday introduced "hottest nurse ever, Varuna Dhawan" to her fans in the latest behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from 'Coolie No.1.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:07 IST
Actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in BTS video of Coolie No. 1 (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Thursday introduced "hottest nurse ever, Varuna Dhawan" to her fans in the latest behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from 'Coolie No.1.' Khan took to Instagram to share the BTS video that features her and co-star Varun Dhawan who are both playing the pivotal role in the film.

In one of the scenes from 'Coolie No. 1' trailer, Dhawan is seen dressed up as a nurse and Khan has now shared a BTS video, where she has captured all the fun that the actors had while shooting that particular scene. The video features Dhawan seated on the chair while his team tries to fix his wig.

Khan who is standing besides him, says: "Meet Varuna Dhawan, in all her glory." The chirpy beauty then starts to rhyme lines, making everyone laugh on the sets. "Meet the hottest Nurse ever Varuna Dhawan," the 25-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

The David Dhawan directorial which is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, 'Coolie No.1' will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 25. (ANI)

