'Lizzie McGuire' revival not moving forward at Disney

Actor Hilary Duff on Wednesday (local time) announced that the revival of her hit TV show 'Lizzie McGuire' is officially dead.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:29 IST
Actor Hilary Duff (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Hilary Duff on Wednesday (local time) announced that the revival of her hit TV show 'Lizzie McGuire' is officially dead. According to Fox News, a reboot that was greenlit in August 2019, the project was maligned by various setbacks and behind-the-scenes drama about what the sequel series should look like.

Duff took to her Instagram on Wednesday to announce that the problems will not be solved anytime soon and hence, the show will not be revived. "I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me," Fox News quoted Duff as saying.

"I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen," she added. The star went on to explain that the main issue seems to be with how the character would have been portrayed.

The 33-year-old actor went on to express how she wants "any reboot," of the much loved 2000's show to be "honest and authentic." "I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her," she wrote.

"I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020's made of," she added. As per Fox News, a statement in the New York Post from Disney's spokesperson confirmed that the project is not moving any forward.

"'Lizzie McGuire' fans have high expectations for any new stories. Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we've decided to hold off, and today, we informed the cast's representatives that we are not moving forward with the planned series," the New York Post quoted the spokesperson. 'Lizzie McGuire' began airing on the Disney channel in 2001 and the last episode aired in 2004. After the series received a lot of love 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' was also released in 2003. (ANI)

