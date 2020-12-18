Samuel L Jackson to lead Apple series 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

Hollywood veteran Samuel L. Jackson will star in Apple's upcoming limited series ''The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey''. The project is based on a critically-acclaimed novel by the same title from best-selling author Walter Mosley, who is aboard to pen the screen adaptation, reported Variety.

The six-episode series will feature Jackson as the titular Ptolemy Grey, a 91-year-old man forgotten by his family, by his friends, by even himself. ''On the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy experiences a seismic shift when he’s given the tremendous opportunity to briefly regain his memories, and uses this precious and fleeting lucidity to solve his nephew’s death and come to terms with his past,'' as per the official plotline. The 71-year-old actor and Mosley will both executive produce the series, along with David Levine and Eli Selden of Anonymous Content and Diane Houslin. Apple Studios is the producer.

''The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'' marks the second collaboration between Apple and Jackson following the 2020 film ''The Banker'', which released on Apple TV Plus. Jackson is set to reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Nick Fury alongside actor Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos in the recently announced Marvel event series ''Secret Invasion'' for Disney Plus. His upcoming films include ''The Hitman Wife’s Bodyguard'', ''The Asset'', ''Spiral'' and animated feature ''Blazing Samurai''.