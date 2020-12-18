I am taking it slow: Abhishek Banerjee on life post 'Pataal Lok'

His performance as hot-headed killer Hathoda Tyagi in web series “Pataal Lok” has earned him accolades as well as numerous acting offers, but actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee says he is not getting swayed by the success and is carefully choosing projects. Banerjee, whose filmography includes hits like “Stree” and “Dream Girl”, “Bala”, said post the Amazon Prime Video show's premiere, he went through a lot of scripts but didn't feel an attachment to any of the stories until the streaming platform's anthology ''Unpaused'' was offered to him. “When something good happens, people want to work with you. But I am taking it slow,'' Banerjee told PTI in an interview over Zoom

From several blink-and-miss appearances in movies such as ''No One Killed Jessica'', ''Rang De Basanti'' and ''Go Goa Gone'' to playing prominent parts, the 32-year-old actor said his professional journey makes him believe in ''hope'', which is also the central theme of ''Unpaused''. ''When a show like ‘Pataal Lok’ gives you success it gives hope, which is the theme of 'Unpaused', like if you work hard, you are dedicated, you will find a way. Earlier we were also concerned whether the industry will accept us or not as actors and now that has happened. This gives a hope to lot of newcomers, who are getting inspired and motivated to be in industry.'' ''Unpaused'', which premiered on the streaming platform on Friday, is the compilation of five short stories, exploring the themes of new beginnings, search for hope and reflection on life

The shorts are directed Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun Dhaware and Nitya Mehra. Banerjee, who plays the role of a migrant worker in Dhaware's short film “Vishaanu”, said his aim was to bring the right emotion on screen. ''We all felt bad for migrant workers (during lockdown). We sympathise with them. As an actor, you get to live and experience what maybe a migrant worker would feel in lockdown or someone who is on the road. For me, it was very important to feel it right.'' The actor said to understand the plight of migrant workers, he spoke to a few who suffered during the lockdown and was amazed by the positivity shown by one of the workers. ''The carpenter I spoke to was happy but it is not necessary all of them will have similar experiences. But when I speak to this one guy, who has hope that helped me give hope to my film and tell my character, ‘you will live on, don’t worry’,'' he added.