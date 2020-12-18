Left Menu
Development News Edition

I am taking it slow: Abhishek Banerjee on life post 'Pataal Lok'

Banerjee, who plays the role of a migrant worker in Dhawares short film Vishaanu, said his aim was to bring the right emotion on screen. As an actor, you get to live and experience what maybe a migrant worker would feel in lockdown or someone who is on the road.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:24 IST
I am taking it slow: Abhishek Banerjee on life post 'Pataal Lok'

His performance as hot-headed killer Hathoda Tyagi in web series “Pataal Lok” has earned him accolades as well as numerous acting offers, but actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee says he is not getting swayed by the success and is carefully choosing projects. Banerjee, whose filmography includes hits like “Stree” and “Dream Girl”, “Bala”, said post the Amazon Prime Video show's premiere, he went through a lot of scripts but didn't feel an attachment to any of the stories until the streaming platform's anthology ''Unpaused'' was offered to him. “When something good happens, people want to work with you. But I am taking it slow,'' Banerjee told PTI in an interview over Zoom

From several blink-and-miss appearances in movies such as ''No One Killed Jessica'', ''Rang De Basanti'' and ''Go Goa Gone'' to playing prominent parts, the 32-year-old actor said his professional journey makes him believe in ''hope'', which is also the central theme of ''Unpaused''. ''When a show like ‘Pataal Lok’ gives you success it gives hope, which is the theme of 'Unpaused', like if you work hard, you are dedicated, you will find a way. Earlier we were also concerned whether the industry will accept us or not as actors and now that has happened. This gives a hope to lot of newcomers, who are getting inspired and motivated to be in industry.'' ''Unpaused'', which premiered on the streaming platform on Friday, is the compilation of five short stories, exploring the themes of new beginnings, search for hope and reflection on life

The shorts are directed Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun Dhaware and Nitya Mehra. Banerjee, who plays the role of a migrant worker in Dhaware's short film “Vishaanu”, said his aim was to bring the right emotion on screen. ''We all felt bad for migrant workers (during lockdown). We sympathise with them. As an actor, you get to live and experience what maybe a migrant worker would feel in lockdown or someone who is on the road. For me, it was very important to feel it right.'' The actor said to understand the plight of migrant workers, he spoke to a few who suffered during the lockdown and was amazed by the positivity shown by one of the workers. ''The carpenter I spoke to was happy but it is not necessary all of them will have similar experiences. But when I speak to this one guy, who has hope that helped me give hope to my film and tell my character, ‘you will live on, don’t worry’,'' he added.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast issues domestic bonds worth $221 million

Ivory Coast has issued 120 billion CFA francs 221 million in bonds to finance its development, a lead manager told Reuters on Friday. The auction includes 80 billion CFA francs in seven-year bonds at a 5.80 rate and a 40 billion CFA franc 1...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now FDA panel sets stage for Moderna vaccine authorizationThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA will rapidly work towards granting emergency approval of Modernas vaccine candidate,...

86 pc people in India following AYUSH guidelines: Official

About 86 per cent people in the country are following one or the other AYUSH guideline, a senior ministry official said on Friday. Addressing the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020, AYUSH Ministry Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said through the...

English COVID infections sharply rise after three weeks of falls - survey

The prevalence of COVID-19 cases in England has risen sharply and is back above 500,000 infections in the latest weekly data, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, after dropping in the three previous weeks. The ONS said an est...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020