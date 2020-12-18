Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Star Wars' original Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch dies at 75

English actor Jeremy Bulloch, who played Boba Fett in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy, has died after health complications, including several years living with Parkinson's disease. He was 75.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:05 IST
'Star Wars' original Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch dies at 75
Jeremy Bulloch in his costume of 'Boba Fett' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

English actor Jeremy Bulloch, who played Boba Fett in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy, has died after health complications, including several years living with Parkinson's disease. He was 75. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Daniel Logan, who grew close with Bulloch after playing a younger version of Boba Fett in 2002's Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, confirmed that Bulloch died Thursday (local time) in his native England.

"Jeremy was the one to teach me how to be a gentleman and interact with fans at conventions and show up and be present. He was a true English gentleman," Logan told The Hollywood Reporter upon news of the actor's death. Bulloch spent his final weeks at St. George's Hospital in Tooting, close to the home where he and his wife, Maureen, had lived for more than 50 years, according to a statement on the actor's website.

"Maureen and two of his sons, Jamie and Robbie, were with him during his final days," the statement reads. Bulloch played the mysterious, fan-favourite bounty hunter in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

The Englishman had a lengthy career, appearing in several films and television shows, including 'Doctor Who' and 'Robin of Sherwood'. In the Star Wars films, Bulloch wore the Fett costume, but the character's voice was initially provided by Jason Wingreen before the updated versions with Temuera Morrison, who is currently playing the role in The Mandalorian.

Bulloch had a cameo in Empire sans mask, playing an Imperial officer on Cloud City. He also had a cameo in 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. As per The Hollywood Reporter, George Lucas on Thursday said upon hearing the news, "Jeremy brought the perfect combination of mystery and menace to his performance of Boba Fett, which is just what I wanted the character to convey. In addition, Jeremy was a true gentleman who was very supportive of Star Wars and its fans, and I'm very grateful for his contributions to the saga and its legacy."

Bulloch was the half brother of Star Wars producer Robert Watts, who brought the actor in to see if the Boba Fett costume would fit him. Recalled Bulloch in a 2015 interview: "I remember George Lucas saying, 'Welcome aboard. It's not a big role, but I think you'll have some fun.'" Born in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, England, Bulloch trained at Corona Stage Academy. He had more than 100 acting credits, including films such as Summer Holiday and Octopussy, The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

But it was Boba Fett that maintained a special place in his heart, with the actor spending decades touring the convention circuit to meet with fans. "He had rooms of fan-made things, letters and artwork," Logan says of Bulloch's special relationship with his fans.

Away from show business, Bulloch was a talented footballer and cricketer, his family said. He also supported a number of charities including Great Ormond Street Hospital, which saved his granddaughter's life. Bulloch is survived by his wife, three sons and 10 grandchildren. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in the Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district.Small arms were fired and shelling with mortars was witnessed.In a similar incident, Pakistan viol...

Lupin gets USFDA nod for marketing generic drug to reduce cholesterol

Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic Colesevelam Hydrochloride tablets used for reducing elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The company has received approval to ma...

Premature rollback of RBI policies could derail nascent growth: Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das voted for status quo at the last bi-monthly monetary policy review arguing that premature rollback of policies undertaken to mitigate the impact of the pandemic would be detrimental to nascent growth and recover...

All India Kisan Sabha announces support for farm protests

The All India Kisan Sabha on Friday said it would join farmers protesting in Delhi against the new farm laws introduced by the Centre. The announcement was made in Nashik by AIKS leaders Ajit Nawale and Ashok Dhawale, Centre for Indian Trad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020