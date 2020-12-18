Russian Doll Season 2 to revolve more around video game connections

The official plot for Russian Doll Season 2 is yet to be released but fans are happy for its renewal in June last year. The avid lovers of Russian Doll expected it in this year but now it seems impossible.

However, fans are at least happy as the making of Russian Doll Season 2 was already confirmed in June last year. Netflix announced the renewal through a video titled "Sweet Birthday, Babyyy! #RussianDoll is coming back for Season 2. Let's get loopy." Unfortunately, currently Netflix has kept its lip tight on the release period.

The upcoming Season 2 of Russian Doll is expected to have a similar number of episodes (total eight episodes) like Season 1. However, there is no official confirmation on it. All eight events are expected to be streamed at the equivalent time when the show returns.

Here is an (unofficial) synopsis of Russian Doll Season 2 – Russian Doll follows a woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honour at an inescapable party one night in New York City. She dies frequently, always restarting at the same moment at the party, as she attempts to figure out what is happening to her.

Russian Doll Season 2 will see the actors like Natasha Lyonne (Nadia Vulvokov), Greta Lee (Maxine), Yul Vazquez (John Reyes) and Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth Brenner). Although nothing official has been announced, still we can see that the actors like Dascha Polanco (as Beatrice), Ritesh Rajan (as Ferran), Jeremy Bobb (as Mike Kershaw), Brendan Sexton III (as Horse), Rebecca Henderson (as Lizzy), Yoni Lotan (as Ryan) and Burt Young (as Joe) will in the next season. The series will continue to be filled by many guest stars.

Obviously the door for Russian Doll Season 2 is open, even for more seasons. This was mainly indicated by the series' co-creators, Leslye Headland. She revealed in a discussion with The Hollywood Reporter that Nadia will be a part of it always, no matter in which direction they take the series.

Leslye Headland further elaborated saying, "When initially pitched, Nadia was a presence throughout all three of [the proposed seasons]. But it was not in a very conventional way, if that makes sense. She was always a presence, as we knew Lyonne would always be the beating heart and soul of this show. Whether she was being haunted or she was haunting the narrative, she would be there."

The imminent season is said to be revolving more around the video games connections. A couple of months back, Natasha Lyonne revealed in an interview that Russian Doll Season 2 would be built upon the video game connecting it with the first season.

Russian Doll Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web series.

