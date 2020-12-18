Animal Kingdom Season 5: Shawn Hatosy wraps filming, what more we know

Since TNT renewed Animal Kingdom Season 5 in July 2019, fans are getting desperate to know what they can see next. The massive success of the previous seasons paved way to the making of fifth season.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 was expected to be premiered in May 2020. If you look back the premiere dates of all seasons, except Animal Kingdom Season 1, other seasons (2, 3 and 4) were premiered on May 30, 2017; May 29, 2018; and May 28, 2019 respectively.

The good news is that the cast and crew had already been back at work for Animal Kingdom Season 5. Shawn Hatosy (who plays Pope) recently posted in a new Instagram that he has wrapped up his work for the year. Because this appears to be the final week of filming, don't take this to mean that Pope dies or something crazy like that — he may just not have had any work scheduled for the final scenes, Cartermatt published.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Hatosy (@shawnyhats)

In our previous article, we reported that Anthony Konechny will recur as young Billy (Denis Leary) when Animal Kingdom returns for Season 5. His previous small-screen credits include Supergirl, Almost Human, etc.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will see many actors, some of them are – Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary etc. The imminent season is likely to portray war for power among the gang members. The episodes are likely to feature Cody's losing their lives in a power struggle and maintaining their supremacy.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will further show some family enemies that stayed away until now because of Smurf who will be present now. The character of Ellen Barkin, i.e., Smurf is dead but she will appear in flashbacks and memories.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But its release in 2020 is not possible. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

