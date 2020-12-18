Varun Dhawan joins Kiara Advani at 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' shoot post-Covid recovery
Actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani expressed happiness as they reunited with each other on the sets of Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' after the former's recovery from Covid.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 23:18 IST
Actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani expressed happiness as they reunited with each other on the sets of Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' after the former's recovery from Covid. The shoot for the film had halted earlier this month when Dhawan and senior actor Neetu Kapoor had tested positive for coronavirus.
Both Advani and Dhawan took to Instagram to share a selfie in which they are seen wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against Covid. "And we are back #JugJuggJeeyo with my partner in health," the Kabir Singh actor wrote in the caption.
The 'Coolie No. 1' actor also penned down a similar caption and termed Advani as his "praying partner." Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' hosts an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhawan
- Advani
- Neetu Kapoor
- Covid
- Varun Dhawan
- Anil Kapoor
- Kiara Advani
ALSO READ
CDC chief warns Americans face 'rough times' from COVID-19 through winter
Former French President Giscard d'Estaing dies of COVID-19 complications at 94
Goa: 1st meeting of State Level Steering Committee for streamlining COVID-19 vaccine chaired by Chief Secy
Australia aims to complete review of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by Jan 2021
CDC chief warns Americans face 'rough' winter from COVID-19 surge