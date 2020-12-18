Left Menu
Development News Edition

Varun Dhawan joins Kiara Advani at 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' shoot post-Covid recovery

Actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani expressed happiness as they reunited with each other on the sets of Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' after the former's recovery from Covid.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 23:18 IST
Varun Dhawan joins Kiara Advani at 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' shoot post-Covid recovery
Actors Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani expressed happiness as they reunited with each other on the sets of Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' after the former's recovery from Covid. The shoot for the film had halted earlier this month when Dhawan and senior actor Neetu Kapoor had tested positive for coronavirus.

Both Advani and Dhawan took to Instagram to share a selfie in which they are seen wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against Covid. "And we are back #JugJuggJeeyo with my partner in health," the Kabir Singh actor wrote in the caption.

The 'Coolie No. 1' actor also penned down a similar caption and termed Advani as his "praying partner." Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' hosts an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities dip, oil jumps, as investors wait on U.S. stimulus package

Global equity benchmarks slid while oil prices rallied to near nine-month highs on Friday as investors weighed hopes for a U.S. coronavirus relief package against moves by the U.S. government to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade bl...

China emerging as major challenge for India: Lt Gen (retd) D S Hooda

China is emerging as a major challenge for India, therefore the country needs to look at the future and frame its diplomatic, political and military strategies accordingly, Lt Gen retd D S Hooda said on Friday. Participating in a discussion...

WHO investigators head to China in early January

World Health Organization WHO officials said on Friday that an international team led by their body would be going to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.At a virtual news conference, th...

Austria will go into third lockdown after Christmas, ending with tests

Austria will go into its third coronavirus lockdown after Christmas and lift it earlier for people who get tested, the government said on Friday, just 11 days after its second lockdown ended.Non-essential shops reopened last week after a ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020