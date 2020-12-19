Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black Clover Season 4: Imminent episodes’ titles, release dates revealed, possibility of Season 5

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-12-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 10:37 IST
Black Clover Season 4: Imminent episodes’ titles, release dates revealed, possibility of Season 5
Black Clover Season 5 will take some additional time as Season 4 has some episodes left to be aired. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

After the recent release of Black Clover Season 4, fans are now wondering if the anime series will return with Season 5. Although the viewers across the world are more curious, still the continuation of the anime series was never in doubt.

Black Clover Season 4 started airing on Tuesday, December 8 with the title 'The 5 Spirit Guardians'. You must have noticed that different director is directing each episode. The writer for each episode is also not same.

The last episode of Black Clover Season 4 had the title 'Awakening Powers'. The names of the director and writers are Chihiro Kumano and Mio Inoue respectively. This title aired on last Tuesday, December 15.

Black Clover Season 4 has not ended, thus, fans need to wait long for Season 5. The anime has only officially introduced Gadjah who already appeared in several episodes before Season 4. The other four Spirit Guardians Floga, Potrof, Sumuriku and Sarado) already had their manga debut after the six-month timeskip.

Black Clover Season 5 will take some additional time as Season 4 has some episodes left to be aired. The next episode for Season 4 is 'Five-Leaf Clover' that is slated to be out on Tuesday, December 22.

Black Clover Season 4's other imminent episodes' titles are 'The Beginning of Hope and Despair', 'Quiet Lakes and Forest Shadows', 'The Messenger from the Spade Kingdom' and 'Zeno's Power'. Those episodes are slated to be released on January 5, 12, 19 and 26 respectively.

Here's what we had seen in Black Clover Season 4 episode 3 titled 'Awakening Powers':

Leopold admits to Floga he feels inferior to Mereoleona and Fuegoleon. Yami meets Mereoleona and admits that while he was able to instinctively use Mana Zone against Zagred he wants Mereoleona's help using it to its full potential. Yami and Asta find they cannot match the speed of Mereoleona or Gaja even using ki detection. Asta remembers that his Demon Dweller sword possesses the ability to borrow magic from others while Yami suddenly develops the ability to manoeuvre in mid-air using Mana Zone like Mereoleona.

Surpassing their limits Asta uses a ranged anti-magic attack and land his first blow on Gaja while Yami unlocks a new spell, Mana Zone's Black Hole, which swallows Mereoleona's magic leaving him unharmed. The Guardians report their progress to Loropechika. Rill and Charmy are naturals at Mana Words but Noelle and Secre have made the most progress while Leopold and Finral have self-doubt which holds them back.

A group of rebel Spade kingdom mages attempt to escape into the Clover kingdom through the strong mana region with important information about the Spade army. They are attacked by Spade soldiers so they transfer their remaining magic to their leader, Ralph, so he can escape. As Ralph is the son of a deceased Spade commander the incident is reported to the Spade King, whose monstrous shadow reveals he is the vessel for a devil.

Never miss the imminent airing of Black Clover Season 4 episode titled 'Five-Leaf Clover' on Tuesday, December 22. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia meets Cong leaders months after they wrote to her seeking party overhaul

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday met a group of party leaders who had written to her a few months ago seeking a complete overhaul of the organisation. This is the first time that Gandhi is meeting Congress leaders in person since th...

Study suggests social holidays improve overall well-being

Social holidays improve holiday makers overall satisfaction with life, as well as satisfaction with the quantity and quality of their leisure time, and social life, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland. The study ...

Kidnapped boy rescued from Kolar

An eight-year-old boy from Ujire, who was kidnapped on December 17 by a gang demanding a ransom of Rs 17 crore, was rescued from Kolar by the city police. Anubhav, son of Bijoy and grandson of an ex-serviceman Shivan, had been abducted on T...

Study reveals individuals with high ADHD-traits are more vulnerable to insomnia

Individuals with high ADHD-traits that do not meet the criteria for a diagnosis are less able to perform tasks involving attentional regulation or emotional control after a sleepless night than individuals with low ADHD-traits, suggest the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020