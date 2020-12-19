Black Clover Season 4: Imminent episodes’ titles, release dates revealed, possibility of Season 5

After the recent release of Black Clover Season 4, fans are now wondering if the anime series will return with Season 5. Although the viewers across the world are more curious, still the continuation of the anime series was never in doubt.

Black Clover Season 4 started airing on Tuesday, December 8 with the title 'The 5 Spirit Guardians'. You must have noticed that different director is directing each episode. The writer for each episode is also not same.

The last episode of Black Clover Season 4 had the title 'Awakening Powers'. The names of the director and writers are Chihiro Kumano and Mio Inoue respectively. This title aired on last Tuesday, December 15.

Black Clover Season 4 has not ended, thus, fans need to wait long for Season 5. The anime has only officially introduced Gadjah who already appeared in several episodes before Season 4. The other four Spirit Guardians Floga, Potrof, Sumuriku and Sarado) already had their manga debut after the six-month timeskip.

Black Clover Season 5 will take some additional time as Season 4 has some episodes left to be aired. The next episode for Season 4 is 'Five-Leaf Clover' that is slated to be out on Tuesday, December 22.

Black Clover Season 4's other imminent episodes' titles are 'The Beginning of Hope and Despair', 'Quiet Lakes and Forest Shadows', 'The Messenger from the Spade Kingdom' and 'Zeno's Power'. Those episodes are slated to be released on January 5, 12, 19 and 26 respectively.

Here's what we had seen in Black Clover Season 4 episode 3 titled 'Awakening Powers':

Leopold admits to Floga he feels inferior to Mereoleona and Fuegoleon. Yami meets Mereoleona and admits that while he was able to instinctively use Mana Zone against Zagred he wants Mereoleona's help using it to its full potential. Yami and Asta find they cannot match the speed of Mereoleona or Gaja even using ki detection. Asta remembers that his Demon Dweller sword possesses the ability to borrow magic from others while Yami suddenly develops the ability to manoeuvre in mid-air using Mana Zone like Mereoleona.

Surpassing their limits Asta uses a ranged anti-magic attack and land his first blow on Gaja while Yami unlocks a new spell, Mana Zone's Black Hole, which swallows Mereoleona's magic leaving him unharmed. The Guardians report their progress to Loropechika. Rill and Charmy are naturals at Mana Words but Noelle and Secre have made the most progress while Leopold and Finral have self-doubt which holds them back.

A group of rebel Spade kingdom mages attempt to escape into the Clover kingdom through the strong mana region with important information about the Spade army. They are attacked by Spade soldiers so they transfer their remaining magic to their leader, Ralph, so he can escape. As Ralph is the son of a deceased Spade commander the incident is reported to the Spade King, whose monstrous shadow reveals he is the vessel for a devil.

