Left Menu

Sterlite Power Elevates Reshu Madan to Lead Global Products and Services Business

Sterlite Power appoints Reshu Madan as CEO of Global Products & Services, effective May 1st. Madan, a 25-year veteran in power and infrastructure, will focus on unlocking potential and delivering clean energy solutions globally. He succeeds Manish Agarwal, who has departed the company. Madan will report to Managing Director Pratik Agarwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 14:18 IST
Sterlite Power Elevates Reshu Madan to Lead Global Products and Services Business
  • Country:
  • India

Sterlite Power on Monday announced appointment of Reshu Madan as CEO of the company's Global Products & Services Business.

His appointment is effective from May 1, the company said in a statement.

Madan takes over the charge from Manish Agarwal who has decided to pursue an opportunity outside the company.

He will report to company's Managing Director Pratik Agarwal, it said.

Madan has spent over 25 years in leadership positions across power and infrastructure. Over the last five years at Sterlite, he has driven the growth of the company's power cables vertical.

''I look forward to collaborating with our talented team and valued customers to unlock this potential and deliver clean energy solutions on a global scale,'' Madan said.

Sterlite Power is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and global products and services (GPS) provider.

The GPS business manufactures and supplies high-performance power conductors, extra-high voltage, high voltage and medium voltage cables and optical ground wires, to over 70 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024