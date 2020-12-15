Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

Fans are extremely happy this time as Black Clover Chapter 276 is not going for any break. A new chapter of this manga will be released this Sunday. Read further to know what you can see in the imminent chapter.

Yuno was predicted to confront Zenon first. Nacht will be there to back up Yuno in Black Clover Chapter 276. Still, it is going to be a scary fight as they are on the enemy's ground.

According to EconoTimes, Asta may arrive soon and he could unleash his power after fusion with Liebe. It seems that they could rescue Yami and Vangeance and Asta will play a big part in it. Noelle could also make her heroic entry in Black Clover Chapter 276 to help the Magic Knights.

Black Clover Chapter 276 will show the continuation of fights in the Space Kingdom. According to BlockToro, the special squad of magic knights to raid the enemy territory and rescue their teammates was met by a big demon but Mereoleona took care of the threat.

The two knights will face each dark triad leader in Black Clover Chapter 276 and the magic battle is about to start. It will not be easy as the dark triad are too dangerous in their territory and they possess powerful devils too. BlockToro noted Nacht is leading the Black Bulls squad where Asta and Liebe will join the battle later.

The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 276 are likely to be released on Thursday, December 17. The battle between Nacht and Zenon is going to have focus on the imminent chapter. Nacht is facing Dante in the manga storyline and it has confused many of the manga fans.

According to some spoilers, Black Clover Chapter 276 will show that the raid on the Spade Kingdom will badly fail and the gates to the underworld will open. Accordingly, the demons will come out. Fans can get clarity whether or not the Qliphoth tree can be destroyed with anti-magic.

Black Clover Chapter 276 is set to be out on Sunday, December 20. The leaks will be updated once the raw scans are verified and translated into English. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

