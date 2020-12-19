Kriti Sanon recovers from Covid; thanks fans, medical staff
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon announced on Saturday that she has finally tested negative for COVID-19. She thanked her fans and her doctor along with the medical staff for helping her out during her difficult times.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-12-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 16:01 IST
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon announced on Saturday that she has finally tested negative for COVID-19. She thanked her fans and doctor along with the medical staff for helping her out during her difficult times. The 'Bareilly Ki Burfi' actor took to her Twitter handle and announced about her Covid recovery.
"Happy to inform everyone that I have finally tested Negative for COVID-19! A big thank you to @mybmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner @mybmcwardKW Mr Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help & assistance. And thank you all for the warm wishes and the love," she wrote. Kriti was recently tested positive for coronavirus when she returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot of Dinesh Vijan's next project alongside Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana in Chandigarh.
The 'Panipat' star is all geared up to be next seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi starring alongside the power-house performer Pankaj Tripathi, who will be playing a pivotal role. She will also be seen playing a lead role in 'Bachchan Pandey', starring opposite Akshay Kumar in the film.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pankaj Tripathi
- Akshay Kumar
- Covid
- Kriti Sanon
- Rao
- Mimi
ALSO READ
Death toll from COVID-19 in Brazil surpasses 175,000 mark
Canada targeting January for start of COVID-19 vaccine delivery
Face masks considerably reduce COVID-19 cases in Germany
COVID effect: Cricket Australia bans mini bar in hotel rooms for Big Bash
Fearing anti-government protests, China re-opens Tibet for tourists amid COVID-19 pandemic