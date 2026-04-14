Shane Warne's Son Questions Role of COVID Vaccines in His Passing

Four years since the unexpected death of legendary cricketer Shane Warne, his son Jackson Warne has opened up about the possible role of COVID vaccines in his father's demise.

During an appearance on the '2 Worlds Collide' podcast, Jackson suggested that the spin icon's health was adversely affected by the "three or four" vaccine doses he had to take for professional reasons. While acknowledging the presence of underlying health issues, Jackson noted that the demands of workplace safety compelled Warne to get vaccinated.

Shane Warne passed away in Thailand at the age of 52, following a heart attack. At the time of his death, Warne had previously contracted COVID during his coaching role in England, but was not known to have severe health conditions. Jackson expresses a lingering frustration with the circumstances surrounding the vaccines, although he admits containing this anger is crucial for his well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)