Left Menu

Shane Warne's Son Questions Role of COVID Vaccines in His Passing

Jackson Warne, son of late cricket legend Shane Warne, suggests on a podcast that COVID vaccines may have contributed to his father's death in 2022. Despite acknowledging Warne’s underlying health issues, Jackson voices frustration over the vaccines which Warne felt pressured to take for work purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:08 IST
Shane Warne's Son Questions Role of COVID Vaccines in His Passing
Shane Warne
  • Country:
  • Australia

Four years since the unexpected death of legendary cricketer Shane Warne, his son Jackson Warne has opened up about the possible role of COVID vaccines in his father's demise.

During an appearance on the '2 Worlds Collide' podcast, Jackson suggested that the spin icon's health was adversely affected by the "three or four" vaccine doses he had to take for professional reasons. While acknowledging the presence of underlying health issues, Jackson noted that the demands of workplace safety compelled Warne to get vaccinated.

Shane Warne passed away in Thailand at the age of 52, following a heart attack. At the time of his death, Warne had previously contracted COVID during his coaching role in England, but was not known to have severe health conditions. Jackson expresses a lingering frustration with the circumstances surrounding the vaccines, although he admits containing this anger is crucial for his well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Johnson & Johnson Surpasses Expectations with Strong Drug Sales, Raises Annual Forecast

Johnson & Johnson Surpasses Expectations with Strong Drug Sales, Raises Annu...

 Global
2
Streamlined Path: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amends Hindu Marriage Act

Streamlined Path: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amends Hindu Marriage Act

 Pakistan
3
Temple Trustee in Hot Water Over VIP Darshan Scam

Temple Trustee in Hot Water Over VIP Darshan Scam

 India
4
Supreme Court to Hear Assam's Plea Against Congress Leader's Bail

Supreme Court to Hear Assam's Plea Against Congress Leader's Bail

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026