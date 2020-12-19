Remains of old structure found, MP temple digging work stopped

Digging work for the expansion of the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh was stopped after the remains of a structure that may be a 1000 years old were found, an official said on Saturday. The remains, found on Friday when the digging to develop a waiting area, garden and other amenities near Sati Temple at the main gate of Mahakaleshwar reached 20 feet, include a staircase, Moolchand Junwal, assistant administrator of the shrine, considered one of the 12 'jyotirlingas', said.

''The digging was stopped and archaeologist Dr Raman Solanki has been informed about these ancient structures. The digging will resume after he submits a report,'' he added. Solanki said the structure could be 1000 years old belonging to the time of the Parmar dynasty, as the red brown basalt found during the excavation was used during that period.

''Further excavation around the temple may bring up relics from the period of Vikramaditya some 2600 years ago,'' Solanki added. District Collector Ashish Singh said further excavation at the site will be done under the supervision of experts to ensure everything of historical and archaeological importance is safeguarded.