Alita: Battle Angel 2: Multiple possibilities, cast revealed, what latest we know

Will Alita: Battle Angel 2 be released in future? Fans may not know that James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez already hinted that Alita: Battle Angel could lead to multiple installments.

James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez announced on February 6, 2019 that they were planning to work on Alita Battle Angel 2 in future. The casting of Edward Norton in a non-speaking role as Nova in this film was intended to be a setup for the sequel. The interesting fact is that Edward Norton refused to appear in Avatar 2 so that he could make the cameo appearance in Alita: Battle Angel 2 also.

Robert Rodriguez-directed Alita: Battle Angel ended up getting mixed reviews and criticism. The movie grossed USD 404.9 million globally, making it Rodriguez's highest-grossing film. The viewers also expect to see Alita's journey to Iron city, the deadly fall, Zalem's survivor, and the real motives of Nova. Viewers also want to see Vengeful Alita in the imminent movie due to Hugo's demise.

Christoph Waltz, who played the role of Dr. Dyson Ido (a renowned cyborg scientist), hinted that the decision could only be taken by Disney following its (Disney's) acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

"Maybe it doesn't fit into the Disneyfication, but I have no clue. I have no clue. Maybe they're working on something and I wouldn't be the first person to hear, but meanwhile, I haven't heard anything," Christoph Waltz opined in April this year.

The beautiful actress, Rosa Salazar (who played Alita) said in July last year that she had not heard about the making of Alita: Battle Angle 2. However, we already cited above that Cameron and Rodriguez revealed their plan of making a sequel quite a few months before (in February 2019).

Alita: Battle Angel 2 can see the cast that includes Rosa Salazar as Alita, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Keean Johnson as Hugo, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka and Mahershala Ali as Vector.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official release date.

