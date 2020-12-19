Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Multiple possibilities, cast revealed, what latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 19-12-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 20:51 IST
Alita: Battle Angel 2: Multiple possibilities, cast revealed, what latest we know
The beautiful actress, Rosa Salazar (who played Alita) said in July last year that she had not heard about the making of Alita: Battle Angle 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Alita: Battle Angel

Will Alita: Battle Angel 2 be released in future? Fans may not know that James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez already hinted that Alita: Battle Angel could lead to multiple installments.

James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez announced on February 6, 2019 that they were planning to work on Alita Battle Angel 2 in future. The casting of Edward Norton in a non-speaking role as Nova in this film was intended to be a setup for the sequel. The interesting fact is that Edward Norton refused to appear in Avatar 2 so that he could make the cameo appearance in Alita: Battle Angel 2 also.

Robert Rodriguez-directed Alita: Battle Angel ended up getting mixed reviews and criticism. The movie grossed USD 404.9 million globally, making it Rodriguez's highest-grossing film. The viewers also expect to see Alita's journey to Iron city, the deadly fall, Zalem's survivor, and the real motives of Nova. Viewers also want to see Vengeful Alita in the imminent movie due to Hugo's demise.

Christoph Waltz, who played the role of Dr. Dyson Ido (a renowned cyborg scientist), hinted that the decision could only be taken by Disney following its (Disney's) acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

"Maybe it doesn't fit into the Disneyfication, but I have no clue. I have no clue. Maybe they're working on something and I wouldn't be the first person to hear, but meanwhile, I haven't heard anything," Christoph Waltz opined in April this year.

The beautiful actress, Rosa Salazar (who played Alita) said in July last year that she had not heard about the making of Alita: Battle Angle 2. However, we already cited above that Cameron and Rodriguez revealed their plan of making a sequel quite a few months before (in February 2019).

Alita: Battle Angel 2 can see the cast that includes Rosa Salazar as Alita, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Keean Johnson as Hugo, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka and Mahershala Ali as Vector.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Indiana Jones 5 gets latest updates on social media, what more we know

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TRP scam: Custody of Ex-COO of ratings agency BARC extended

A magistrate court in Mumbai on Saturday extended till Monday police custodyof former chief operating officer COO of Broadcast Audience Research Council BARC, a television audience measurement agency, in connection with the alleged TRP Tele...

Shami suffers wrist fracture, set to miss remainder of Test series; Siraj in line for debut

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is set to miss the remaining three Tests against Australia after suffering a fracture on his bowling wrist during the series opener here. The fast bowler was hit on the elbow by a Pat Cummins short ball during In...

Congress appoints Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as new MRCC president

The Congress on Saturday appointed Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as the new president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee MRCC, the party said in a statement. Charan Singh Sapra has been appointed as the new working president of the Mumbai Co...

Ind vs Aus: Mohammad Shami out of series with fractured arm

By Baidurjo Bhose India pacer Mohammad Shami has been ruled out of the series after suffering a fracture on his arm. He retired hurt while batting in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday after he was hit on the right arm by a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020