Indore woman who had gone missing found after three years

A 38-year-old woman, who had gone missing from Shirdi town in Maharashtra three years ago has been found at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Saturday. The woman, a resident of Indore, visited the Saibaba temple at Shirdi with her sister in 2017. She went missing after stepping out of the temple, a local police official said.

Her husband filed a missing complaint at Shirdi police station and also moved the High Court, filing a habeas corpus petition. The woman was finally found by a team of Ahmednagar district police in Maharashtra (under whose jurisdiction Shirdi falls) near her sister's house in Indore, the official said.

The woman was unwell and not in the condition to explain where she was in the last three years, he said, adding that further probe is on..