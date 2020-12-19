Left Menu
Targets set for investigation of criminal cases for Punjab police

Following the chief ministers order, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta issued a series of directives.According to the directives, senior police officers posted in the districts shall personally investigate at least six heinous crime cases in a year and submit challans under their names, while the deputy SP will personally investigate at least eight.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-12-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 23:39 IST
Targets set for investigation of criminal cases for Punjab police

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday directed the state police to set specific targets with regard to investigation of criminal cases by officers across ranks, following which DGP Dinkar Gupta issued a series of directives to the force. The decision by the chief minister was taken to enforce strict investigation compliance and improve the conviction rate in criminal cases, especially heinous crimes and crimes against women, children and other weaker sections, a government statement said.

All the police officers, from the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) and Superintendent of Police (SP) to Station House Officer (SHO) will now be required to personally investigate and present challans in a set number of cases in a year, with a strict level of supervision by senior officers, it said. Regular follow-ups and close coordination with prosecution and law officers have also been made mandatory as per the chief minister's directives.

Singh said he had been constrained to set these targets after observing that investigation and prosecution of cases has taken a back seat due to commitment to law and order duties, work pressures and lack of supervision by gazetted police officers who are responsible for enforcing accountability of investigating officers of various ranks. Following the chief minister's order, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta issued a series of directives.

According to the directives, senior police officers posted in the districts shall personally investigate at least six heinous crime cases in a year and submit challans under their names, while the deputy SP will personally investigate at least eight. The SPs of Punjab Bureau of Investigation shall personally investigate at least 18 crime cases in a year, including those of heinous crime, drugs, etc., and submit challans under their names.

The DGP also directed that inspectors general of police, CPs and senior SPs shall ensure meticulous compliance of these directions and submit a compliance report..

