Neetu Kapoor resumes shoot for 'Jug Jug Jiyo'

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor treated her fans with the news of resuming the shoot of her upcoming romantic drama movie 'Jug Jug Jiyo' on Sunday.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-12-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 12:18 IST
Neetu Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor treated her fans with the news of resuming the shoot of her upcoming romantic drama movie 'Jug Jug Jiyo' on Sunday. Kapoor, who is all set for her comeback on the silver screen with 'JJJ,' took to Instagram story feature and shared a video of her enrooting to the sets in the foggy morning at 8:16 am.

The 62-year-old star tested positive for Covid-19 and recovered earlier last week. She jetted off from Mumbai to resume the shoot on Saturday. Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo,' hosts an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani, besides Neetu Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan had also tested positive for the virus on the sets of the movie earlier this month. Dhawan has now recovered and has jetted off to resume the shoot. (ANI)

