Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Bengali films selected for Indian Panorama section of IFFI

The two feature films are among the 23 feature films selected for Indian Panorama, the directors said, adding they got the news on Saturday.The 51st International Film Festival of India will be held in Goa from January 16-24..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 16:32 IST
2 Bengali films selected for Indian Panorama section of IFFI

Two Bengali feature films have been selected for the prestigious Indian Panorama section of International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Director of one of the films Aritra Mukherjee said on Sunday his first film 'Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti' has been selected for the Indian Panorama section of IFFI, Goa.

The film stars Ritabhari Chakraborty, Soham Majumdar, Manasi Sinha and Subhasish Mukherjee among others. Scripted by Zinia Sen the film breaks stereotypes about women not made for certain professions like priests.

Another film 'Avijatrik', which was based on the concluding part of Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay's novel Aparajito not touched by Satyajit Ray in his Apu trilogy films, has also been selected for the Indian Panorama section. Director Subhrajit Mitra said: ''It's good to be recognised and appreciated by your own country. Being selected for IFFI Indian Panorama itself is a proud moment for me and team Avijatrik as only the best of best, the country has to offer in this year are part of this elite list. Apu has returned after 60 years, let the journey begin. Let us all celebrate the wanderlust of Apu''.

The film starred Arjun Chakraborty in the pivotal role along with Arpita Chatterjee, Ditipriya Roy, Sabyasachi Chakraborty among others. It has also been selected for the competition section in the upcoming Kolkata International Film Festival. The two feature films are among the 23 feature films selected for Indian Panorama, the directors said, adding they got the news on Saturday.

The 51st International Film Festival of India will be held in Goa from January 16-24..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Ministry approves inclusion of four indigenous games

The Sports Ministry has approved the inclusion of four indigenous sports, including Gatka and Kalaripayattu, in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021, scheduled to take place in Haryana. The other two games included are Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba....

Hill station more enchanting than Davos being planned near Zojila: Gadkari

A hill station, more enchanting than the world-famous Davos in Switzerland, is being planned in the picturesque landscape between the 18-km stretch of Zojila tunnel in Ladakh and Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu Kashmir, Union minister Nitin Gadkari...

Pondy CM pays homage to ryots who died during protests against new farm laws

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday paid homage to the farmers who died during the ongoing agitations in Delhi and other parts of the country against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre rec...

Vice Prez starts series of social media posts on freedom fighters who were in Cellular Jail

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday started a series of social media posts on freedom fighters who were incarcerated in the infamous Cellular Jail, saying their diaries will shed light on their individual strengths and unwavering love...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020