Left Menu
Development News Edition

William Friedkin refutes rumours of 'Exorcist' remake

Putting an end to speculations around the remake of the horror classic 'The Exorcist', filmmaker William Friedkin recently revealed that he is not attached to any such remake.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 10:00 IST
William Friedkin refutes rumours of 'Exorcist' remake
Filmmaker William Friedkin (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Putting an end to speculations around the remake of the horror classic 'The Exorcist', filmmaker William Friedkin recently revealed that he is not attached to any such remake. According to Fox News, after rumors circulated that Morgan Creek Entertainment was developing a reboot of the movie set for a 2021 release, Friedkin took to Twitter to shut down fans' hopes of a revival.

"There's a rumor on IMDB that I'm involved with a new version Of The Exorcist. This isn't a rumor, it's a flat-out lie. There's not enough money or motivation in the world To get me to do this," he tweeted. Friedkin had helmed the 1973 horror classic which revolved around a young girl possessed by a demon which leads to Catholic priests performing an exorcism to save her life.

After the superhit horror's release, it was followed by four sequels but Friedkin was not associated with any of these. According to Fox News, The original film earned ten Academy Award nominations and won for best-adapted screenplay and best sound mixing. (ANI)

Also Read: Mexico's senior Catholic leader backs civil unions for gay couples

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple puts supplier Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence

Apple Inc has placed supplier Wistron Corp on probation, saying on Saturday it would not award the Taiwanese contract manufacturer new business until it addressed the way workers were treated at its southern India plant. Early findings of a...

Kenya: Ruto urges political leaders to not sell their agendas of 'negative ethnicity'

The Deputy President of Kenya, William Ruto has asked the secretariat of Building Bridges Initiative BBI to provide public copies of proposed emendations for a credible referendum, according to a report by Capital News.In a prayer gathering...

Discussions on global growth cannot happen among few, table must be bigger: PM Modi

Asserting that growth patterns must follow a human-centric approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said discussions on global growth cannot happen only among a few as the table must be bigger and the agenda broader. Addressing the ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Australias New South Wales state says cases at 3-day lowAustralias most populous state, New South Wales NSW, on Monday reported its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases in thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020