Sunny Leone begins shooting for her next with Vikram Bhatt

Actor Sunny Leone on Monday announced she has started work on her latest project, Anamika. A new journey starting with the ever so nice vikrampbhatt, the Jism 2 actor wrote.Anamika is Leones first project that she is shooting for post the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 13:10 IST
Actor Sunny Leone on Monday announced she has started work on her latest project, ''Anamika''. Vikram Bhatt is attached to direct the thriller, which marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker and actor. It is, however, unclear yet if ''Anamika'' is a film or webseries.

Leone, 39, took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself, holding a clapboard on the sets of the project in the city. ''Satnam... The start of something new and the end of my lockdown. A new journey starting with the ever so nice @vikrampbhatt,'' the ''Jism 2'' actor wrote.

''Anamika'' is Leone's first project that she is shooting for post the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country. She had travelled to Los Angeles with her family in May to ensure the safety of her children against COVID-19.

The actor was last seen in the 2019 film ''Motichoor Chaknachoor'', starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty, in a cameo..

