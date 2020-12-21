Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kylie Jenner confronted by anti-fur activists

American media personality and reality TV star Kylie Jenner was confronted by animal rights activists as she was leaving a luxury store on Beverly Hills's Rodeo Drive.

ANI | Updated: 21-12-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 14:30 IST
Kylie Jenner confronted by anti-fur activists
Kylie Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American media personality and reality TV star Kylie Jenner was confronted by animal rights activists as she was leaving a luxury store on Beverly Hills's Rodeo Drive. As per E! News, the 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star was photographed leaving Montcler through a back exit while sporting newly dyed red hair, a mask, a gray puffer jacket, and jeans. She then along with a bodyguard got into the passenger seat of a white Rolls Royce when a small group of anti-fur protesters surrounded the vehicle and shouted at her with megaphones. One woman yelled, "Shame on you! You're a monster! Shame on you for supporting the fur industry!"

Kylie did not respond to them because the protestors did not appear to target Kylie specifically during their demonstration, which had begun somewhere else. They shouted their slogans at the other pedestrians in the area which is a popular outdoor shopping center. Though Kylie wasn't wearing any fur at the time of the protest, she has worn it in the past, as per E! News. Back in January, she had stirred controversy when she shared a photo of her wearing a pair of Louis Vuitton slippers made out of mink fur, just after raising awareness about the death of animals in the Australian wildfires. The reality star later donated $1 million to Australia wildfire relief efforts. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus to start Sputnik V vaccine production in Q1 - Russia's RDIF

Belarus should begin production of Russias Sputnik V vaccine in the first quarter of next year, the head of Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.Speaking in a televised government meeting, the head of RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, als...

AstraZeneca SA partners with NDoH to shape new National NCD screening programme

The World Health Organisation WHO identifies Non-Communicable Diseases NCDs as the number one cause of death worldwide 1, disproportionately affecting people in low and middle-income countries 2. Similarly, the World Economic Forum WEF has...

Maharashtra: Former MLA Balasaheb Sanap returns to BJP

Former Nashik MLA Balasaheb Sanap joined BJP in presence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadvnavis and partys state President Chandrakant Patil here on Monday. Sanap was in the BJP earlier, then he joined the Nationalist Congress Party NCP...

French national road haulage federation: UK situation becoming catastrophic

The situation regarding truck drivers currently stuck in the United Kingdom after European countries cut transport ties due to new COVID fears is becoming catastrophic, said a spokeswoman for the French national road haulage federation.They...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020