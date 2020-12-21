Left Menu
Development News Edition

Archaeologists recreate tiles of temple where Jesus walked

When Jesus strode through the ancient Jewish temple in Jerusalem, his feet met hewn-stone, earth-tone tiles that were geometric in design and cool, dappled and scuffed to the touch. Such is the understanding of Israeli archaeologists and masons who, drawing on relics and historical texts, have recreated the sacred flooring so it can be experienced today.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 14:30 IST
Archaeologists recreate tiles of temple where Jesus walked

When Jesus strode through the ancient Jewish temple in Jerusalem, his feet met hewn-stone, earth-tone tiles that were geometric in design and cool, dappled and scuffed to the touch.

Such is the understanding of Israeli archaeologists and masons who, drawing on relics and historical texts, have recreated the sacred flooring so it can be experienced today. "We even made the scratches and all kind of marks that created the same appearance as it used to look like at the time," archaeologist Assaf Avraham told Reuters near the one- metre square, ankle-high replica on the Mount of Olives, overlooking Jerusalem's Old City and holy sites.

According to the New Testament, Jesus went to the temple as a boy for pilgrimage and study and, as an older preacher, cast out its money-changers in anger. The Gospel of John describes him "walking in the temple in the portico of Solomon". The temple was designed by King Herod, as were other grand structures in Roman-era Judea. Surviving tiles from those ruins told the archaeologists what materials had been used - hand-tooled limestone and Dead Sea stone, as well as imported marble - and that the inlay had been the ornate "Opus Sectile" style.

Josephus Flavius, a Jewish historian of the period, wrote that temple courts were "laid with stones of all sorts", another indication the tiles were of various colours and textures. Recreating the floor was "very tough work" that took seven months, said Avi Tavisal, manager of the team of artisans.

"But it was very interesting, and we made it with all our hearts," he said. "We hope that this will be something that the people can come and see and feel and touch and feel the feeling how it was 2,000 years before." (Writing by Dan Williams, editing by Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus to start Sputnik V vaccine production in Q1 - Russia's RDIF

Belarus should begin production of Russias Sputnik V vaccine in the first quarter of next year, the head of Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.Speaking in a televised government meeting, the head of RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, als...

AstraZeneca SA partners with NDoH to shape new National NCD screening programme

The World Health Organisation WHO identifies Non-Communicable Diseases NCDs as the number one cause of death worldwide 1, disproportionately affecting people in low and middle-income countries 2. Similarly, the World Economic Forum WEF has...

Maharashtra: Former MLA Balasaheb Sanap returns to BJP

Former Nashik MLA Balasaheb Sanap joined BJP in presence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadvnavis and partys state President Chandrakant Patil here on Monday. Sanap was in the BJP earlier, then he joined the Nationalist Congress Party NCP...

French national road haulage federation: UK situation becoming catastrophic

The situation regarding truck drivers currently stuck in the United Kingdom after European countries cut transport ties due to new COVID fears is becoming catastrophic, said a spokeswoman for the French national road haulage federation.They...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020