Big B remembers 'most beautiful mother' Teji Bachchan on death anniversary

Be in the happiness of the entire universe, we shall perish but our blessings shall ever be by your side she would have said and what we all believe, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog.The 78-year-old actor said his mother brought laughter, joy and the essence of life in all of us in every situation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 15:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: IANS

Paying tributes to his mother, social activist Teji Bachchan on her 13th death anniversary, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday said her blessings continue to be with the family. Teji Bachchan was born in Faisalabad, Punjab, Pakistan in 1914 and was married to Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan for 62 years till his death in 2003.

''She left us, the most beautiful mother in the world. They all are, the most beautiful, that is why they are Ma. I shall work early and in the schedule that has been planned. She would have wanted that to happen. ''Go and work, do not think of me in grief. Be in the happiness of the entire universe, we shall perish but our blessings shall ever be by your side; she would have said and what we all believe,'' Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog.

The 78-year-old actor said his mother brought laughter, joy and the ''essence of life in all of us in every situation''. ''Those moments of her passing shall ever remain in an imagery that shall never be erased... Never say die for her was a command. In the most desperate situations, she sat beside you, caressed your forehead and suddenly the softness of her palms took away all anxiety, anxiousness and fear,'' he added.

Amitabh Bachchan said his mother resides in him through her unending love and blessings. ''Her memory, her presence, her blessing... with us tonight for the tomorrow and the many tomorrows that shall follow.'' Teji Bachchan also played Lady Macbeth in her husband's Hindi adaptation of Shakespeare's play ''Macbeth'' and did a cameo appearance in the 1976 romance drama ''Kabhie Kabhie'', which featured Amitabh Bachchan as one of the leads.

She died at the age of 93 on December 21, 2007 following prolonged illness.

