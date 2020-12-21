Left Menu
Rihanna surprises fan at a gas station in Barbados

Popstar Rihanna gave a fan the ultimate Christmas gift--she shot a video with him.

21-12-2020
Rihanna (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Popstar Rihanna gave a fan the ultimate Christmas gift--she shot a video with him. According to Page Six, while at a gas station in her native Barbados, the 32-year-old star ran into a mega-fan and shot a sweet video with him.

"My Christmas just got made merry," the delighted fan said in the video. Both Rihanna and the fan were wearing masks. Describing the circumstances of the run-in, Rihanna said they were "at a random gas station. We're not even buying gas. We're not even driving."

She ended the video with a shout-out to her home country, screaming "Barbados!" to the camera. As reported by Page Six, Rihanna arrived in Barbados via private jet last week, presumably for the holidays.

Earlier this month, she debuted a sizzling Savage X Fenty holiday lingerie campaign, featuring the singer wearing a blue-and-white bra and underwear set-- plus lace-up sandals and USD 200,000 worth of jewellery.

