C'garh: Man, wife, parents found dead in Durg village

Four members of a family were found dead and a 12-year-old boy injured on Monday in a village in Chhattigarh's Durg district, police said. The incident happened in Khudmuda village under Amleshwar police station limits and the deceased have been identified as Rohit Sonkar (32), his wife Kirti Sonkar (28), his father Bala Ram Sonkar (60) and his mother Dulari Bai Sonkar (55), an official said.

''A team went there after getting information that Kirti was lying in a pool of blood in the courtyard of her house. We found her dead and her son Durgesh seriously injured. Her three other children, in the 4-7 years age group, were unhurt,'' said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pragya Meshram. ''We found the bodies of Rohit and his parents some time later from near an open water tank. All the bodies bore injuries inflicted with a blunt object. We are waiting for the post mortem reports. Robbery does not seem to be the motive as nothing is said to be missing from the house,'' the official added.

Durgesh is currently not in a position to give a statement and police will wait for him to recover, Meshram added..