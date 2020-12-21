Temple, bust dedicated to actor Sonu Sood opened in T'gana

Siddipet (Telangana), Dec 21 (PTI): Hailing actor Sonu Sood as a 'Real Hero', villagers of Dubba Tanda of Siddipet district have built a temple and installed a bust admiring him for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The temple and the actor's bust were inaugurated on Sunday in the village with tribal women dressed in traditional attire attending the inaugural ceremony and dancing and singing traditional folk songs.

Some villagers, after unveiling the bust, applied 'tilak' and performed 'aarti' even as they said Sonu Sood is an inspiration for all. Banners with Sonu Sood's photos that read ''Real Hero Sonu Sood Temple'' and ''Real Hero of India--Sonu Sood'' were also put up near the bust.

According to Giri Kondalreddy Zilla, a Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member, the temple has been built, recognising and thanking Sonu Sood for the good work done by him for the people during the COVID-19 pandemic. ''He helped many people. There are several people who are very rich but it was Sonu Sood, who has a big heart.

He is such a generous and kindhearted human being, who helped so many people. We got inspired by him and decided to build the temple and also installed a bust,'' Giri said. Reacting to reports on the temple built for him, the 47 -year-old actor tweeted ''Dont deserve this sir. Humbled''.

Sonu Sood, catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown earlier this year..