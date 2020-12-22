Left Menu
David Gordon Green in talks to direct ‘Exorcist’ sequel

Halloween filmmaker David Gordon Green is in negotiations to direct Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Productions The Exorcist sequel. According to Observer, Jason Blum, David Robinson and James Robinson will serve as producers on the projectIt is not yet clear if the film will be Gordon Greens first directorial effort following his delayed sequel Halloween Kills, now scheduled for October 2021 releasePrior to The Exorcist sequel, the director has collaborated with Blumhouse on 2018 movie Halloween.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-12-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 09:33 IST
''Halloween'' filmmaker David Gordon Green is in negotiations to direct Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Productions' ''The Exorcist'' sequel. According to Observer, Jason Blum, David Robinson and James Robinson will serve as producers on the project

It is not yet clear if the film will be Gordon Green's first directorial effort following his delayed sequel ''Halloween Kills'', now scheduled for October 2021 release

Prior to ''The Exorcist'' sequel, the director has collaborated with Blumhouse on 2018 movie ''Halloween''. Apart from the sequel, he is also on board to helm trilogy’s final film “Halloween Ends.'' The original “Exorcist” film, which released in 1973 , was directed by William Friedkin. It featured actors Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair and Max von Sydow. The film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won the adapted screenplay Oscar for author William Peter Blatty .

