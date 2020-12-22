Left Menu
Development News Edition

Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Tiafoe win ATP awards for 2020

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Frances Tiafoe were among the winners of the ATPs top awards for 2020. Djokovic was the year-end No. 1 for a record-equaling sixth time after winning four titles including a record eighth Australian Open.U.S. Open champions Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares are the doubles No. 1s.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-12-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 09:33 IST
Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Tiafoe win ATP awards for 2020

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Frances Tiafoe were among the winners of the ATP's top awards for 2020. Djokovic was the year-end No. 1 for a record-equaling sixth time after winning four titles including a record eighth Australian Open.

U.S. Open champions Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares are the doubles No. 1s. Federer, who played only six singles all year, was the singles fans' favorite for a record-extending 18th straight year, and Nadal received the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for the third year straight and fourth time overall after winning a 13th Roland Garros crown.

Andrey Rublev of Russia was the most improved in rising from No. 23 to a career-high 8 after winning five titles, more than anyone else on the tour. Tiafoe was given the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for his social activity. The American auctioned signed memorabilia to Athletes for COVID-19 Relief and posted a video that united the Black tennis community in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

The 17-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain was the newcomer of the year after winning three Challengers. Vasek Pospisil is the comeback player of the year after undergoing back surgery in 2019. The Canadian reached two finals and rose to No. 61 after dropping to No. 150 in 2019.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New population of blue whales discovered in western Indian ocean: Study

Scientists have found evidence of a previously undiscovered population of blue whales living in the western Indian ocean based on an analysis of sound recordings from the region, an advance which sheds light on the global distribution of th...

Lahore's air pollution reaches 'hazardous' level

Amid persisting cold weather and high air pollution in Lahore, the citys highest Air Quality Index AQI on Saturday was recorded at 615 near the US Consulate, categorised at hazardous level. Despite being sunny, Saturdays overall air quality...

Man held for creating fake FB account of Maharashtra minister

Thane police have arrested a man for allegedly creating a fake Facebook account in the name of a Maharashtra minister and posting objectionable content on it, an official said on Tuesday. The police registered an offence here on April 8 thi...

Faridkot farmer cycles 400 km to reach Tikri border with poem of 'Pash'

Armed with hope and a revolutionary poem by noted Punjabi poet Pash, a farmer cycled nearly 400 km from Fardikot to the Tikri border here to join the massive protest by peasants against the new farm laws. Wearing a kurta-pyjama with a sleev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020