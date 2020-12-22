Katrina Kaif urges fans to help underprivileged children get quality education

Actor Katrina Kaif on Tuesday urged everyone to come forward and contribute towards creating classrooms so that children coming from underprivileged homes can access quality English medium education. Kaif who along with her mother has extended a helping hand to Mountain View School in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, which has actively been working towards educating children, especially girls, since 2015.

The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor took to Instagram to share a video of the children from the Mountain View School. As a part of the campaign by Relief Projects India, Katrina has urged her followers and fans to make a generous donation so that Mountain View School can continue its work towards proving quality education to underprivileged village children.

"So proud to present to you all the school built from the ground up by my mom and her charity. Since 2015, Mountain View School in Madurai has actively been working to provide quality English-medium education to lesser privileged children," the 37-year-old actor said. "They currently teach two hundred students, have classrooms upto grade four, and need to add 14 more. Let us do our bit so that more and more children can fulfill their dreams. Considering the tough times we are in, it is even more important to be there for one another," she added.

Through this initiative, Katrina will be joining hands with Relief Projects India and Mountain View School to work towards an increased level of education to the children of the village community and a higher level of awareness on issues as female infanticide and feticide and the overall importance of a girl child. (ANI)