Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast company brings Black dolls to African children

"Our hope today is to give children the means to make good decisions," she said in her office in Abidjan, decorated with African masks and colourful wax prints. "I want them to be conscious of the fact that they are beautiful, that their culture is beautiful and their culture is rich," she said, ruing the widespread use of skin-lightening creams across Africa.

Reuters | Yamoussoukro | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:30 IST
Ivory Coast company brings Black dolls to African children
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Frustrated by seeing store shelves in Ivory Coast lined with almost exclusively light-skinned dolls, Sara Coulibaly decided to create alternatives in which local children could see themselves.

Five years on, Coulibaly's company Naima Dolls employs around 20 young women who were scrambling on a recent afternoon to package 32 models of dolls with dark skin in time for Christmas. "Our hope today is to give children the means to make good decisions," she said in her office in Abidjan, decorated with African masks and colorful wax prints.

"I want them to be conscious of the fact that they are beautiful, that their culture is beautiful and their culture is rich," she said, ruing the widespread use of skin-lightening creams across Africa. The names of Coulibaly's dolls all come from different regions of the Ivory Coast. The most popular is Adjoba - or "Born on Tuesday" in the Akan language of the southeast - a two-year-old girl with plump features.

An architect by training, Coulibaly says she draws inspiration for her designs from ideas and people she has met. The dolls are manufactured in China and Spain, although she hopes to open a factory in Ivory Coast in the next few years to satisfy rising demand. She currently produces 150,000 dolls per year.

At a supermarket in Abidjan last week, Coulibaly's dolls caught the eye of many holiday shoppers. "We got used to white people's dolls and now we can see Black skin, the African woman," said Aude Koffi as she surveyed the selection. "That is what I liked and that is why I came to have a look."

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppo sets up first 5G innovation lab in India

Smartphone maker Oppoon Tuesday said it has set up of its 5G innovation lab in India which is also the companys first 5G lab outside China. The company plans to set up three more functional labs dedicated to camera, power and battery, and p...

Central Bank of India launches contactless debit card in association with NPCI

State-owned Central Bank of India on Tuesday said it has launched contactless RuPay Select debit card in association with the National Payments Corporation of India NPCI. The card was launched by Central Bank of India MD and CEO Pallav Moha...

World Bank Group releases assessments of economic trends in Tunisia

The World Bank Group today released its annual Tunisia Economic Monitor, which provides timely, comprehensive assessments of current economic trends in Tunisia and analysis of the countrys broader development challenges. Tunisia is expectin...

China's new space carrier rocket successfully launches five satellites on its maiden flight

Chinas new medium-lift carrier rocket Long March-8 made its maiden flight on Tuesday, sending five satellites successfully into planned orbit, the countrys space agency said. The rocket was launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020