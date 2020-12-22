Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ranveer Singh features in his record label IncInk's music video 'Aur Karo'

Actor Ranveer Singh, who runs a passion project - the independent music record label IncInk to support homegrown musical talents, released a new music video 'Aur Karo' featuring Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:33 IST
Ranveer Singh features in his record label IncInk's music video 'Aur Karo'
Actor Ranveer Singh . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ranveer Singh, who runs a passion project - the independent music record label IncInk to support homegrown musical talents, released a new music video 'Aur Karo' featuring Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire. The 'Gully Boy' actor who also made a fun appearance in the video of the song said that it was the concept of the video that made him want to feature in the video.

"The mad hatters at IncInk have outdone themselves this time. From music to lyrical prowess to vocal flow, story and characterization, Aur Karo is a blitz screen of madness and genius. 'Sign me up' I said to Navzar when I heard the video concept," he said. "I had to be a part of this. So, they found a way to airdrop me in a shot, bang in the middle of the craziness. It is this world of Film and Music which doesn't abide by any rules, that makes me feel at home. I love it," he added.

'Aur Karo' is a satirical take on how talent is viewed by the commercial machinery that invests in them and the vicious cycle that follows. Using music and hip hop as the ultimate mode of expression Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire convey their thoughts, feelings, and internal conflicts as young artists. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppo sets up first 5G innovation lab in India

Smartphone maker Oppoon Tuesday said it has set up of its 5G innovation lab in India which is also the companys first 5G lab outside China. The company plans to set up three more functional labs dedicated to camera, power and battery, and p...

Central Bank of India launches contactless debit card in association with NPCI

State-owned Central Bank of India on Tuesday said it has launched contactless RuPay Select debit card in association with the National Payments Corporation of India NPCI. The card was launched by Central Bank of India MD and CEO Pallav Moha...

World Bank Group releases assessments of economic trends in Tunisia

The World Bank Group today released its annual Tunisia Economic Monitor, which provides timely, comprehensive assessments of current economic trends in Tunisia and analysis of the countrys broader development challenges. Tunisia is expectin...

China's new space carrier rocket successfully launches five satellites on its maiden flight

Chinas new medium-lift carrier rocket Long March-8 made its maiden flight on Tuesday, sending five satellites successfully into planned orbit, the countrys space agency said. The rocket was launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020