Left Menu
Development News Edition

Katy Perry drops 'Not the End of the World' video featuring Zooey Deschanel

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry on Monday (local time) released the music video of 'Not the End of the World,' in which the songstress poked fun at comparisons between herself and Hollywood star Zooey Deschanel.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:41 IST
Katy Perry drops 'Not the End of the World' video featuring Zooey Deschanel
A still from the video featuring Zooey Deschanel (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry on Monday (local time) released the music video of 'Not the End of the World,' in which the songstress poked fun at comparisons between herself and Hollywood star Zooey Deschanel. According to Fox News, the video opens focused on 40-year-old star Deschanel as she reads a newspaper, while Perry walks her baby in a stroller.

The next shot cuts to space, where a pair of blue aliens are tracking Perry, in hopes of abducting her. However, the aliens beam up the wrong celebrity when Perry and Deschenael briefly cross paths.

As the video progresses it shows that inside the spaceship, the 'New Girl' Deschenael star is welcomed by a large group of aliens, who believe her to be Perry. Deschanel attempts to explain the misunderstanding but it doesn't seem to stick.

The aliens explain that it is, in fact, the end of the world, as they rescued the star about an hour before Earth is set to self-destruct. Deschanel cons the two aliens responsible for the mistaken abduction into helping her save the planet.

The star is then suited up in one of Perry's iconic looks -- a bright blue wig. More references to the hit 2014 album 'Teenage Dream,' including nods to the 'California Gurls' music video, are featured. Just in the nick of time, Deschanel is able to pull a plug disconnecting Earth's internet.

"Earth is saved!" reads a monitor aboard the ship. Deschanel and the aliens celebrate, as they chant, "Katy! Katy! Katy!"

The 'Elf' actor then lip-syncs to the song while wearing a cosmic-themed outfit to perform for the aliens. They cheer loudly as Deschanel gives the camera a wink. Fox News reported that 'Not the End of the World' was released earlier this year as part of Perry's most recent album, 'Smile.'

Perry welcomed her daughter, Daisy, this summer, shortly before the album's August 28 release. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-U.S. third-quarter GDP growth revised slightly up

The U.S. economy grew at a record pace in the third quarter, fueled by more than 3 trillion in pandemic relief, the government confirmed on Tuesday, but appears to have lost momentum as the year drew to an end amid raging new COVID-19 cases...

Indian-Canadian singer Jazzy B lends support to protesting farmers at Singhu border

Indian-Canadian singer Jazzy B on Tuesday reached the Singhu border Delhi-Haryana border to extend his support to the farmers protest against the farm laws. The singer also addressed the agitating farmers at the Singhu border in Delhi. Jazz...

L&T Mutual Fund Launches Digital Campaign 'Late Lateef 2021'

Digital Campaign promotes early planning of investments in ELSS before March 2021Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoirLT Mutual Fund, one of Indias top asset managers with total AUM of Rs. 70,191 crore as on Nov 30, 2020, has launched an integ...

Food-drug adulteration: MP to bring in life sentence provision

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to introduce a provision for life sentence for those found guilty of food and drug adulteration, state home minister Narottam Mishra said. The current punishment includes imprisonment for a p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020