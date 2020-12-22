Mrs India International Queen 2020 : Bestowing Women With A New Identity And Credence

A lot of beauty pageants are organised every year but not all are focusing on empowering women and giving them a platform to outshine as an individual. And this emerging gap has been fulfilled by a beauty pageant named Mrs India International Queen, where women from all over the world got a chance to rise and shine with their hidden and remarkable talents. The biggest Entertainment, fashion and modelling event of the year was judged by none other than the Miss World Asia 2019/Miss World 2nd Runner Up 2019- Miss Suman Rao, and Mr World 2016/Mr India 2015- Mr Rohit Khandelwal! The event took place on 2nd, 3rd and 4th December at Crowne Plaza in Rohini, New Delhi. Driven towards empowering women, the event included various exciting rounds like introduction, Talent Round, Interview Round, Traditional Wear round and Evening Wear Round. This huge opportunity was provided by the host and organiser Ms Ankita Saroha who herself is a National and International level winner of Mrs India 2017 and Mrs International Global 3rd Runner Up 2018

Talking about her idea behind the launch of such an amazing event, she says, “ After marriage, a new chapter begins in everyone’s life with new responsibilities and lots of expectations. In order to make everyone happy within the family, women most of the time forget themselves and their happiness, their talents remain hidden most of the time. The pageant journey helps them realise their worth, their strength, their value and gives them a platform to showcase their talent to the world. The pageant journey gives identification to every woman, it is a platform to voice their opinions, to showcase their talent and get recognised. Altogether it is a journey to be your real self without a mindset to please everyone, a journey to live a life of your dreams”. The winners received a prize money of Rs. 1 Lac and extensive international and national media coverage. However, the winning contestants also received amazing gifts and future work opportunities too. The winner in Mrs. Category was Mrs. Upaasana Kalia from Punjab, who won Rs 1 Lac as prize money, Mrs Pooja Gangyan from Uttar Pradesh was the 1st Runner Up with Rs 50000 Prize Money and Mrs Rajni Jha from Delhi was the 2nd Runner Up with Rs 25000 Prize Money. The winner in Classic Mrs. Category was Mrs. Manju Upadhyay from Haryana who also won Rs 1 Lac as prize money, Mrs. Sevana Jacques from Goa was 1st Runner Up with Rs 50000 and Mrs. Amrit Kaur from Delhi was 2nd Runner Up with Rs 25000 prize money. The finalists also won several subtitles, which are as follows - Mrs India Goodness Ambassador was won by Mrs. Upaasana Kalia, Mrs India Shining Star won by Ms. Amaayra Yadav, Mrs India Fashion Icon won by Mrs. Madhuparna Hore, Mrs. India Congeniality won by Mrs. Kuljit Bhamrah, Mrs India Best Ramp Walk won by Mrs. Rajni Jha, Mrs India Vivacious won by Mrs. Pooja Gangyan, Mrs India Glamorous won by Mrs. Priyanka Shoor, Mrs India Talented won by Mrs. Manju Upadhyay, Mrs India Mesmerizing Eyes won by Mrs. Surbhi Malhotra, Mrs India Glowing Skin won by Mrs. Sevana Jacques, Mrs India Ravishing won by Dr. Abhilasha Maharshi, Mrs India Sensational won by Mrs. Laboni Saha, Mrs India Alluring won by Mrs. Neelam Malik, Mrs India Beautiful Hairs won by Mrs. Srishty Kesari, Mrs India Popularity Queen &Mrs India Tenacious won by Dr. Nita Hazarika, Mrs India Fabulous won by Dr. Goma, Mrs India Brilliant won by Mrs. Maya Ayappa, Mrs India Courageous won by Mrs. Rinku Barman, Mrs India Inspiring won by Mrs. Priyanka Sinha Roy, Mrs India Diligent won by Dr. Deepalee Das, Mrs India Adorable won by Dr. Simmy Khaneja, Mrs India Intelligent won by Mrs. Baljit Kaur Talwandi, Mrs India Perfectionist won by Mrs. Amrit Kaur, Mrs India Photogenic won by Mrs. Pubali Chakravarty and Mrs India Renaissance won by Dr. Sujata Kapoor. Ms Saroha, the driving force behind this event has proved that if you aim to achieve something big in your life, nothing in this entire world can stop you from achieving it. And by providing a platform that represents women from all walks of life, she is actively bringing a change in this patriarchal society

PWRPWR