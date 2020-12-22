Left Menu
Hrithik Roshan praises Dimple Kapadia for her performance in 'Tenet'

Hrithik Roshan, on Tuesday, noted down a heartwarming appreciation post for Dimple Kapadia for her stunning performance in the movie 'Tenet'.

22-12-2020
Hrithik Roshan. Image Credit: ANI

Hrithik Roshan, on Tuesday, noted down a heartwarming appreciation post for Dimple Kapadia for her stunning performance in the movie 'Tenet'. Joining the admiration club of veteran actor Dimple Kapadia for her brilliant performance in the international action/ sci-fi movie, 'Tenet', superstar Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to applaud the star for her act. Mesmerized with the enthralling performance, he also urged fans to see the movie for Kapadia.

The 'Kaabil' actor, on the Instagram story sharing feature, shared a still from the movie which captures Kapadia and John David Washington. With the picture, he wrote, "Hers is unmistakably one of the best performances by an Indian actor in an international film. Just brilliant!!!! The charm, the power, the poise the seductive eyes, Dimple aunty you are something else! Go see Tenet for HER."

Written and directed by Nolan, 'Tenet' stars John David Washington as a spy that is tasked with a mission to prevent a global war that sees him learn to manipulate the flow of time was released on 4 December 2020 in India. The film involves a concept called inversion, which is said to be a sort of communication with the future. (ANI)

