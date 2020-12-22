Left Menu
'Butterflies in my heart': Kangana Ranaut awaits for new year

Looking forward to welcoming New Year, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday shares her thoughts in the recent tweet.

ANI | Manali (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:09 IST
Looking forward to welcoming New Year, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday shares her thoughts in the recent tweet. Sharing her excitements about the coming year, Kangana took to Twitter and shared how she was enjoying a sunny winter day in her valley with some weekday thoughts.

The 'Queen' star posted a beautiful picture of her pedicure feet and manicured hand while taking a sun bath at her home. With the picture that accumulated more than eleven thousand likes, she wrote, "It's a beautiful winter day here in the valley, end of the year many thoughts are invading my mind and heart, the fleeting familiarity of the year gone by and the sweet anticipation of the one which is to come. There are butterflies in my heart," with red heart emoticons. Busy as a beaver, Kangana has recently wrapped her shoot for the much-anticipated project 'Thalaivi' and has been updating her fans about the preparation for her upcoming flick 'Dhaakad'. Besides that, she also has a patriotic film 'Tejas' in the pipeline. (ANI)

