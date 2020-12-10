Left Menu
`Decision on allowing common people to travel by Mumbai locals in new year'

A decision about permitting the general public to travel by suburban local trains in Mumbai will be taken after New year celebrations are over, Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A decision about permitting the general public to travel by suburban local trains in Mumbai will be taken after New year celebrations are over, Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Thursday. He was speaking to reporters after meeting actor Anupam Kher at the headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The number of new coronavirus patients in the city is decreasing day by day, Chahal said, adding that the number of asymptomatic new patients is high now. In view of this, a decision about allowing common people to travel on suburban locals will be taken after Christmas and New Year celebrations, he said.

Currently, only certain categories of persons including those working for essential services are allowed to travel by local trains, Mumbai's lifeline. The municipal commissioner also expressed concerns about a large number of people in the city not wearing masks.

If the people did not follow safety protocol for coronavirus, the administration will have to impose a night curfew, Chahal warned. Kher visited the BMC headquarters to gift a book penned by him, ''Your Best Day is Today'', which is based on his experiences during the lockdown, to the commissioner.

The book has a chapter on the efforts taken by the BMC to tackle the pandemic.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

