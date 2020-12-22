Over 5,000 singers to participate in Bengal music festival from Thursday

Over 5,000 singers from across West Bengal are set to perform in a music festival to be held in the city from December 24 to 31, an official said on Tuesday. The state's Information and Cultural Affairs Department said in a statement that the 'Bangla Sangeet Mela' will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on December 23 at 'Uttirno', an open-air auditorium.

Several veteran singers will also be felicitated at the event, it said. ''Over 5,000 musicians from across the state, representing various genres of music, will perform in auditoriums, including Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Mancha, Rabindra Okakura Bhavan, Phanibhusan Bidyabinod Jatramanch and in open-air stages,'' a department official said.

'Paray Paray Sangeet Mela', music soirees in various localities, will also be held in the evening hours from December 24-31 to take the festival to every nook and corner of the city. As part of the festival, an exhibition - 'Tribute to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay on his birth centenary year' - will be held at Gaganendra Pradarshashala on the life and works of the legendary singer, he said.

A seminar on music and its influence on films will be organised as well. Along with the music carnival, 'Biswabangla Loksanskriti Utsav' will be held in open-air theatres in the city from December 29 to January 1.