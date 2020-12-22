Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rapper Diddy gifts his mom USD 1 Million check, a Bentley for her 80th birthday

American rapper Diddy showed his mom, Janice Combs, all the love with surprise gifts, and by hosting a party in her honour, during which he appeared to present her with a USD 1 million check and a new car.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:33 IST
Rapper Diddy gifts his mom USD 1 Million check, a Bentley for her 80th birthday
Rapper Diddy. Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Diddy showed his mom, Janice Combs, all the love with surprise gifts, and by hosting a party in her honour, during which he appeared to present her with a USD 1 million check and a new car. According to E!News, a video posted to Twitter shows Janice's shocked reaction after opening a blue box to find the jaw-dropping check. The video then cut to a Bentley being rolled up at the party to greet its new owner.

In addition to the festivities, the 51-year-old star took to Instagram to write her a touching tribute. "I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!!" the famous hitmaker wrote.

"Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! ... and this is actually her at 80 ... no filter ... no edit !!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS." He also took to his Instagram Story where he shared his love and appreciation for his mother.

"Check this out. Today is December 21st. On December 21st, my mother was born, okay?" He gushed in the video. "Today, my mother turned 80 years old. Yo, now that's--that's my hero right there. Ain't nobody like your mama. I give all thanks and glory to god to my mother." As reported by E!News, Diddy also penned a birthday tribute to his twin daughter's D'Lila Star and Jessie James on December 21.

"Happy Birthday to Jessie and D'Lila! Wow!! Time is flying and I'm enjoying every second of it," he wrote. "I thank God for blessing me with such humble, kind, sweet, amazing girls. Kim is definitely smiling down on you two beautiful girls. I love you both so so much! Happy 14th Birthday @the_combs_twins." (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Barnier tells member states latest UK fish offer "unacceptable"

The European Unions Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told the 27 national envoys to Brussels on Tuesday that fisheries remained a stumbling bloc in talks with the UK on a post-Brexit trade deal, an EU diplomatic source said.Barnier said t...

Argentina heads for close Senate vote on expanding right to abortion

Argentinas Senate will decide next week whether to give final approval to a government-backed bill that would expand the availability of legal abortion, a proposal that has divided a society with strong ties to the Roman Catholic church. On...

Special Postal Cover released to commemorate 25 years of CDA in Secunderabad

On successful completion of 25 years by the Controller of Defence Accounts CDA, Secunderabad in service to Services, a Special Postal Cover was released by S Rajendra Kumar, Indian Police Service IPS, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Cir...

UP: Man held for killing wife, hiring contract killers to eliminate her

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hiring contract killers to kill his wife three days ago as she came in the way of his extra-marital relationship in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district, police said. Sunil, a resident of Haryanas Fari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020