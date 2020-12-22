Left Menu
Sharing stories that have meant the world to me in 'Anupam Cares': Kher

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-12-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 21:43 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Talking about his podcast 'Anupam Cares', veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday said that 'in it, I am sharing the stories that have meant the world to me'. Kher shared that his podcast also has stories from his struggle with depression and insomnia. The 'Saaransh' star took to Twitter and posted a video in which he shared that the podcast 'Anupam Cares' has stories that have taught him lessons.

He shared, "Hello friends, I wanted to talk to you about something special to me, that I hope it becomes special to you too - about my podcast 'Anupam Cares'. In it I am sharing stories with you that have meant the world to me." "Stories that have valuable lessons, stories from my own life, I will tell you about the important lessons my father taught me about failure... and about more serious challenges and the people who taught me how to get through them," he said.

Sharing that his face became paralysed before the shoot of a major film, the actor said, "I will also talk about the time when my face became paralysed just before the shoot of a big film, my struggle with depression, insomnia.... We will also learn about everyday heroes, helpers who are making the paths of the world better for everyone." Concluding the clip, the 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' star said, "Hope these stories stay with you for a long time... Anupam Cares is about reminding us of everything that's possible for us.. with stories from my life to yours."

The actor also sent best wishes for Christmas and a healthy, happy new year to his fans. Kher wrote alongside the video, "My first ever Podcast! Thanks to @iheartpodcasts!! Here I share my stories of hope & compassion. Also inspirational stories of inspiration from people all over the world! Please listen. You will certainly have a smile in your heart." (ANI)

