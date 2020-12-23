Round Table India & Ladies Circle India Felicitate Prominent Achievers at 8th Edition of Pride of Karnataka Awards

Winners Felicitated: Mr. Prakash Raj, Mr. Venkatesh Prasad, Mr. Rohan Bopanna, Mr. K UllasKaranth, Mr. Vilas Nayak, Dr. Aneesh Vidyashankar, and SaalumaradaThimmakkaBengaluru, Karnataka, India(NewsVoir)• Mr. Prakash Raj for Films and Entertainment, Mr. Venkatesh Prasad and Mr. Rohan Bopanna for Sports, Mr. K UllasKaranth for Wildlife Conservation, Mr. Vilas Nayak for Art, Dr. Aneesh Vidyashankar for Music, and SaalumaradaThimmakka for Environmental ConservationRound Table India along with Ladies Circle India presented today the 8th edition of ‘Pride of Karnataka Awards’, to achievers across all walks of life who have made Karnataka proud and displayed excellence to the world’s audience. The awards were presented to Prakash Raj for his contributions to the Films and Entertainment category, Venkatesh Prasad and Rohan Bopanna for Sports, K UllasKaranth for Wildlife Conservation, Vilas Nayak for Art, Aneesh Vidyashankar for his contribution to Music, and SaalumaradaThimmakka for Environmental Conservation. The chief guest at the event was Mr. Praveen Sood, Director General and Inspector General of Police of Karnataka

‘Pride of Karnataka’ is an award instituted by Round Table India and Ladies Circle India in an attempt to honour individuals who have significantly contributed in their own fields and brought laurels to the state. A five-member jury from Round Table India and Ladies Circle India chose the recipients for the awards based on their achievements and their contribution to their respective fields. The awardees this year have been chosen for their outstanding work in the fields of Film and Entertainment, Sports, Wildlife Conservation, Art, Music, and Environmental Conservation. On the occasion, National President of Round Table India Mr. Priyesh K Shah said, “It is an incredible privilege to conduct the “Pride of Karnataka” awards for the 8th time. Our goal is to identify and celebrate people who have worked tirelessly to find success and bring about change in the country and across the globe. We hope that these winners here today can serve as an inspiration to the public and elicit change on a much larger scale.”Chief Guest Mr. Praveen Sood, Director General and Inspector General of Police of Karnataka said, “I would like to congratulate all the 7 awardees for this year. Their contribution to their respective fields has made Karnataka proud across the world. I would also like to congratulate Round Table India and Ladies Circle India for the fabulous work, they are doing in the field of education for under privileged children across the country. Their nation-wide project Freedom Through Education, which focuses on building infrastructure in government schools, is definitely praiseworthy and we urge one and all to support it.” Youtube Link: youtu.be/su91kInh7ZQ

Speaking on being awarded, Prakash Raj said, “Winning this award is a matter of great pride for me. Where I come from plays a big part of my life, and being recognized as someone who has brought laurels to the state is an indescribable feeling.”Venkatesh Prasad, renowned cricketer said, “My culture, my state and upbringing have played an important role in helping me achieve what I have today. Being recognized by Round Table India and Ladies Circle India is truly special as it helps bring to light the state’s contribution towards sports in our country.”Rohan Bopanna, professional tennis player said, “Whenever I play and perform on the international stage, one thing that I keep in mind is that I am not only representing my country, but I am also representing the great state of Karnataka. I hope this award helps bring about awareness to the incredible talent found in my state, and motivate more youngsters to pursue their dreams.”K UllasKaranth, passionate wildlife conservationist said, “Being honored with this esteemed “Pride of Karnataka” award shows the need and importance of protecting wildlife in our country. I am more motivated now than ever to strive and achieve my goals and I would like to thank Round Table India and Ladies Circle India for this.”Artist Vilas Nayak said, “Art has, for a long time, been considered as a hobby and not a profession. However, being awarded this prestigious award is indicative of the impact art has played in people’s lives and the fact that artists are being recognized as important, contributing members of society.”Musician Aneesh Vidyashankar said, “I am incredibly happy and proud to be even considered for such a renowned award, but winning it is one of the best feelings and reassures me that I’m on the right track.”About Round Table India / Ladies Circle IndiaRound Table India & Ladies Circle India are nonreligious, nonpolitical and nonsectarian organizations offering their members the best opportunity to connect and enjoy fellowship whilst giving something back to their community. Round Table India has around 340+ tables across 100+ cities and towns, comprising of businessmen, entrepreneurs, technocrats, professionals and people who can rise above personal concerns to seek and serve the larger needs of the community. Ladies Circle India has circles consisting of the wives of the members of Round Table India. 3041 projects and 7141 classrooms in schools across the country have been built by these organizations, impacting 7.86 million children under their long term national project - Freedom through Education. Image: (L to R) Mr. Shravan NS, Bangalore Round Table 7 Chairman, Dr. Aneesh Vidyashankar, Mr. K UllasKaranth, Mr. Venkatesh Prasad, Chief Guest Mr. Praveen Sood, Mr. Prakash Raj, Mr. Rohan Bopanna, Mr. Vilas Nayak, Ms. Ankita Rajput, Chairperson, Bangalore Ladies Circle 19 Video: Pride of Karnataka - 2020 PWRPWR