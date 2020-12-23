Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zack Snyder announces wrap on 'Army of the Dead' prequel film

While Army of the Dead is yet to be released on Netflix, the producer confirmed the prequel to his zombie horror feature has wrapped production.Thats a wrap on Army of the Dead The Prequel.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-12-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 10:05 IST
Zack Snyder announces wrap on 'Army of the Dead' prequel film

Filmmaker Zack Snyder's ''Army of the Dead: The Prequel'' has finished shooting. While ''Army of the Dead'' is yet to be released on Netflix, the producer confirmed the prequel to his zombie horror feature has wrapped production.

''That's a wrap on 'Army of the Dead: The Prequel'. Thanks to all the cast & crew and Netflix #armyofthedead #aotd,'' Snyder tweeted alongside a still from the film sets on Tuesday. He also revealed the cast which includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, Ruby O'Fee, and Matthias Schweighofer, who is also credited as director. Plot details are slim, but according to early reports the film will focus on what the characters in ''Army of the Dead'' were up to before that film's events. ''Army of the Dead'', however, is set following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

The film marks Snyder's return to direction after 2017's DC movie ''Justice League''. He is also producing the film via his banner The Stone Quarry. The director, also known for his work on other DC films ''Man of Steel'' and ''Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'', made his directorial debut 16 years ago with zombie horror, ''Dawn of the Dead''.

''Army of the Dead'', expected to be released on the streamer next year, stars Dave Bautista, Huma Qureshi, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera and Theo Rossi..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

Amazon Music, a music streaming platform operated by Amazon, has revealed the top new data and insights for this years top listening trends of holiday music.This year, holiday listening began earlier than ever before and listeners, all over...

China stocks rise on policy support; EV shares lead gains

China shares rose on Wednesday, led by gains in manufacturers and suppliers of electric vehicles, as investors were assured that policymakers would avoid sudden policy tightening in 2021 to support an economic recovery from the pandemic-ind...

COVID-19 vaccine stirs rare hesitation in nearly virus-free Singapore

As Singapore prepares to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations its striking success in controlling the virus is making some question whether they should take the jabs. In a city-state where compliance with the authorities is generally high, some S...

India records 23,950 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 23,950 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total cases to 10.1 million, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Less than 300,000 of those 10.1 million cases are currently infected with the coronavirus,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020