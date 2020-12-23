The Expendables: A Christmas Story to be out in 2021, a year before The Expendables 4

The action movie lovers are passionately waiting for The Expendables 4 for the last three years. The notable success of The Expendables 3 is one of the reasons that creates huge demand for the fourth installment.

In the year March 2014, Pierce Brosnan said he had agreed with Avi Lerner to play in the upcoming sequel The Expendables 4. But at the same time he also said he was not aware which character he would play in the movie. "I have no idea which one it would be, I just said, Yes," Brosnan said. In January 2018, Sylvester Stallone announced over social media that he would be returning to The Expendables 4, confirming the development of the upcoming sequel.

Gregory Poirier announced his joining as a scriptwriter for The Expendables 4 in July same year. In June, Jean-Claude Van Damme showed his interest to join the production. The production was scheduled to start in April 2019.

In August 2020, Vértice Cine announced joining as a production studio along with Lionsgate and Millennium Films. They revealed that Patrick Hughes is returning as a director to the movie The Expendables 4.

We all know that almost all the productions worldwide had to halt and postpone their work due to Covid-19 pandemic. Similarly, the filming for The Expendables 4 was delayed. Fans will be excited to learn that in November 2020 the president of Millennium Media, Jeffrey Greenstein, stated that the production studio is ongoing with work on The Expandables 4 after various delays.

However, the action movie enthusiasts would be glad to know that The Expendables 4 is set to release on 2022. Moreover, in January 2020, a spin-off of The Expendables: A Christmas Story was announced to develop with a budget of $70 million. The spin-off movie is directing and scripting by D.J. Caruso and Max Adams respectively. Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tony Jaa (act on undisclosed character) will reprise their roles. The movie is slated to scheduled for December 2021.

In January 2020, a spin-off film titled The Expendables: A Christmas Story, was announced to be in active development. D.J. Caruso will serve as director, with a script written by Max Adams. Principal photography will begin later that year in Southeast Asia, with a release date scheduled for December 2021. Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, and Arnold Schwarzenegger will reprise their roles, while Tony Jaa is cast in an undisclosed role. The plot will primarily revolve around Statham's character, Lee Christmas. The production budget is reported to be $70 million.

The Expendables 4 is set to release in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on the Hollywood movies.